Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 44

Group 42 Results
|60.00%
|Shovel Knight
|An Underlying Problem (The Lost City)
|55.00%
|Splatoon
|Maritime Memory
|50.00%
|Transistor
|Paper Boats
|45.00%
|Yoshi’s Woolly World
|Wonderful World of Wool 2
|45.00%
|Undertale
|Dummy!
|45.00%
|Trials of the Blood Dragon
|Trials of the Blood Dragon
|45.00%
|Resogun
|Febris
|40.00%
|Rain
|A Tale Only the Rain Knows
|40.00%
|Oxenfree
|Beacon Beach
|40.00%
|SaGa SCARLET GRACE
|Divine Star ~ Guardians
|35.00%
|Animal Crossing: New Leaf
|12:00 AM
|35.00%
|Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth
|Digital Laboratory
|35.00%
|Stardew Valley
|It’s a Big World Outside
|30.00%
|Device 6
|Porte Pluto
|30.00%
|SOMA
|Main Theme
|30.00%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|Forever Lost
|30.00%
|Dark Souls III
|For the dark soul
|30.00%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
|Relief Towards Tomorrow
|25.00%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|Solid
|25.00%
|Zero Time Dilemma
|Ustulate Pathos
|20.00%
|Device 6
|Pacific Island Dream
|20.00%
|Owlboy
|Error
|20.00%
|Alien: Isolation
|Corporate Identity
|15.00%
|Dark Rose Valkyrie
|Warrior’s Thrill [TrioDesign]
Projected Bubble: 47.62%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 44 will be active until Sunday March 13th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 43 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 45 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 44 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 44 is open until Sunday March 13th at 10:00PM Pacific