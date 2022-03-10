Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 44

Group 42 Results

Spoiler 60.00% Shovel Knight An Underlying Problem (The Lost City) 55.00% Splatoon Maritime Memory 50.00% Transistor Paper Boats 45.00% Yoshi’s Woolly World Wonderful World of Wool 2 45.00% Undertale Dummy! 45.00% Trials of the Blood Dragon Trials of the Blood Dragon 45.00% Resogun Febris 40.00% Rain A Tale Only the Rain Knows 40.00% Oxenfree Beacon Beach 40.00% SaGa SCARLET GRACE Divine Star ~ Guardians 35.00% Animal Crossing: New Leaf 12:00 AM 35.00% Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Digital Laboratory 35.00% Stardew Valley It’s a Big World Outside 30.00% Device 6 Porte Pluto 30.00% SOMA Main Theme 30.00% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Forever Lost 30.00% Dark Souls III For the dark soul 30.00% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Relief Towards Tomorrow 25.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Solid 25.00% Zero Time Dilemma Ustulate Pathos 20.00% Device 6 Pacific Island Dream 20.00% Owlboy Error 20.00% Alien: Isolation Corporate Identity 15.00% Dark Rose Valkyrie Warrior’s Thrill [TrioDesign] [collapse]

Spoiler 35.00% Never Alone / Kisima Inŋitchuŋa Trailer: Iñupiaq Perspectives, Ronald Aniqsuaq Brower, Sr. 35.00% Read Only Memories The Park, Dayside 35.00% Deadbolt The Banality of Eternity 35.00% Super Mario 3D World Fort Fire Bros. 35.00% Contrast House on Fire (ft. Laura Ellis) 35.00% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Harvest Hazards 35.00% Splatoon Lobby 35.00% Thumper Horizon 35.00% Kirby and the Rainbow Curse The Adventure Begins 35.00% Read Only Memories Neo-SF Medical 35.00% Animal Crossing: New Leaf 12:00 AM 35.00% Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Digital Laboratory 35.00% Stardew Valley It’s a Big World Outside 30.00% Device 6 Porte Pluto 30.00% SOMA Main Theme 30.00% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Forever Lost 30.00% Dark Souls III For the dark soul 30.00% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Relief Towards Tomorrow 25.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Solid 25.00% Zero Time Dilemma Ustulate Pathos 20.00% Device 6 Pacific Island Dream 20.00% Owlboy Error 20.00% Alien: Isolation Corporate Identity 15.00% Dark Rose Valkyrie Warrior’s Thrill [TrioDesign] Projected Bubble: 47.62% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 44 will be active until Sunday March 13th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 43 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 45 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 44 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 44 is open until Sunday March 13th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...