Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 43

Group 41 Results

Persona 5 Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There 52.38% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Grassland Groove 52.38% I Am Setsuna Winter Journey's Tale 47.62% Thumper Beetle 47.62% Child of Light Pilgrims on a Long Journey 47.62% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Primal Timbre 47.62% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Quick Man Stage 47.62% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Order Yet Undeciphered 42.86% The Banner Saga Huddled in the Shadows 42.86% Stardew Valley Raven's Descent 38.10% Freedom Planet Dragon Valley 1 38.10% Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Downtown 33.33%

Woah Dave! Powermix 35.00% World of Final Fantasy Labyrinth of Dragons [Masashi Hamauzu] 35.00% Element4l Adrift Flows Bronsonic Delight 35.00% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Echoes of the Mystical Forest 35.00% Ori and the Blind Forest Naru, Embracing the Light 35.00% Assassin's Creed Syndicate Hooded Allegro Vivace 35.00% Pokémon X & Y Route 15 35.00% Laserlife Nature 35.00% Heaven Variant Soul Capability Activate 35.00% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Jammin' Jams 35.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Shadow of the Body 35.00% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Wing Ding 33.33% Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime's Longest Day Kakkoii Beat 33.33% Ar Nosurge Class::CIEL_NOSURGE; 33.33% Super Mario 3D World Mount Must Dash 28.57% Tekken 7 Devil's Pit – Round 1 (Volcano 1st) 23.81% Read Only Memories Both Sides of the Law (TOMCAT's Theme) 23.81% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Trick House 23.81% Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan On an Adventure Gliding Through the Skies 23.81% Severed The wilds (Exploration) 23.81% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Oceanic Museum 19.05% Persona 5 Have a Short Rest 19.05% Tales of Zestiria Rising Up [Go Shiina] 19.05% Flowers: Le Volume sur Automne Yuzuriha Projected Bubble: 47.62%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 43 will be active until Thursday March 10th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 42 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 44 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 43 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 43 is open until Thursday March 10th at 10:00PM Pacific

