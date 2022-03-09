Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 43

Group 41 Results
|57.14%
|Persona 5
|Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There
|52.38%
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|Grassland Groove
|52.38%
|I Am Setsuna
|Winter Journey’s Tale
|47.62%
|Thumper
|Beetle
|47.62%
|Child of Light
|Pilgrims on a Long Journey
|47.62%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|Primal Timbre
|47.62%
|Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
|Quick Man Stage
|47.62%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|Order Yet Undeciphered
|42.86%
|The Banner Saga
|Huddled in the Shadows
|42.86%
|Stardew Valley
|Raven’s Descent
|38.10%
|Freedom Planet
|Dragon Valley 1
|38.10%
|Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE
|Downtown
|33.33%
|Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day
|Kakkoii Beat
|33.33%
|Ar Nosurge
|Class::CIEL_NOSURGE;
|33.33%
|Super Mario 3D World
|Mount Must Dash
|28.57%
|Tekken 7
|Devil’s Pit – Round 1 (Volcano 1st)
|23.81%
|Read Only Memories
|Both Sides of the Law (TOMCAT’s Theme)
|23.81%
|Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Trick House
|23.81%
|Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan
|On an Adventure Gliding Through the Skies
|23.81%
|Severed
|The wilds (Exploration)
|23.81%
|Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Oceanic Museum
|19.05%
|Persona 5
|Have a Short Rest
|19.05%
|Tales of Zestiria
|Rising Up [Go Shiina]
|19.05%
|Flowers: Le Volume sur Automne
|Yuzuriha
Newly Eliminated 1
|35.00%
|Woah Dave!
|Powermix
|35.00%
|World of Final Fantasy
|Labyrinth of Dragons [Masashi Hamauzu]
|35.00%
|Element4l
|Adrift Flows Bronsonic Delight
|35.00%
|Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon
|Echoes of the Mystical Forest
|35.00%
|Ori and the Blind Forest
|Naru, Embracing the Light
|35.00%
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
|Hooded Allegro Vivace
|35.00%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Route 15
|35.00%
|Laserlife
|Nature
|35.00%
|Heaven Variant
|Soul Capability Activate
|35.00%
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|Jammin’ Jams
|35.00%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|Shadow of the Body
|35.00%
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|Wing Ding
Projected Bubble: 47.62%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 43 will be active until Thursday March 10th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 42 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 44 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 43 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 43 is open until Thursday March 10th at 10:00PM Pacific