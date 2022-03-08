Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 42

Group 40 Results

Spoiler 50.00% Kirby and the Rainbow Curse Rainbow Across the Skies 50.00% Samorost 3 Mushroom Picker Dance 50.00% Mighty Switch Force 2 Rainbow Love Zone 50.00% Kirby Triple Deluxe Dedede’s Royal Payback 50.00% Velocity 2x Jintinda Lab 44.44% Element4l Paxton 44.44% Rocket League Firework 33.33% Ori and the Blind Forest Restoring the Light, Facing the Dark 33.33% World of Final Fantasy World of Nine Wood Hills [Masashi Hamauzu] 33.33% The Talos Principle Made of Words 33.33% Furi A Picture in Motion [Waveshaper] 33.33% The Blackwell Epiphany Rosa and Lauren 27.78% The Flame in The Flood Long Water 27.78% Nights of Azure Cordial Patronage [Ende Hotel] 27.78% Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land Closing Cinematic 27.78% J-Stars Victory VS Raging Blast [Goku’s Theme] 27.78% Super Mario 3D World World 5 27.78% The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine For Honor! For Toussaint! 27.78% Assassin’s Creed Syndicate The Tale of Twopenny 27.78% Transformers: Devastation Decepticon Sergeant 22.22% Wii Fit U Wii Fit U Plaza 16.67% The Banner Saga We Will Not Be Forgotten 16.67% Apotheon The Oracle 11.11% King’s Quest A Forest in the Key of Tree [collapse]

Spoiler 35.00% Kirby and the Rainbow Curse Kirby + Kirby 35.00% Tales of Xillia The Moving Gigantic Ship 35.00% Pokémon Sun and Moon Acerola’s Trial 35.00% Freedom Planet Relic Maze 1 35.00% Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance Rules of Nature [Platinum Mix] [Jamie Christopherson] 35.00% ibb & obb Nord Ruined 35.00% Risk of Rain Tropic of Capricorn 33.33% Ori and the Blind Forest Restoring the Light, Facing the Dark 33.33% World of Final Fantasy World of Nine Wood Hills [Masashi Hamauzu] 33.33% The Talos Principle Made of Words 33.33% Furi A Picture in Motion [Waveshaper] 33.33% The Blackwell Epiphany Rosa and Lauren 27.78% The Flame in The Flood Long Water 27.78% Nights of Azure Cordial Patronage [Ende Hotel] 27.78% Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land Closing Cinematic 27.78% J-Stars Victory VS Raging Blast [Goku’s Theme] 27.78% Super Mario 3D World World 5 27.78% The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine For Honor! For Toussaint! 27.78% Assassin’s Creed Syndicate The Tale of Twopenny 27.78% Transformers: Devastation Decepticon Sergeant 22.22% Wii Fit U Wii Fit U Plaza 16.67% The Banner Saga We Will Not Be Forgotten 16.67% Apotheon The Oracle 11.11% King’s Quest A Forest in the Key of Tree Projected Bubble: 47.62% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 42 will be active until Wednesday March 9th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 41 is active until 10PM tonight; vote here. Group 43 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 42 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 42 is open until Wednesday March 9th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...