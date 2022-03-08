Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 42

Group 40 Results
|50.00%
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
|Rainbow Across the Skies
|50.00%
|Samorost 3
|Mushroom Picker Dance
|50.00%
|Mighty Switch Force 2
|Rainbow Love Zone
|50.00%
|Kirby Triple Deluxe
|Dedede’s Royal Payback
|50.00%
|Velocity 2x
|Jintinda Lab
|44.44%
|Element4l
|Paxton
|44.44%
|Rocket League
|Firework
|33.33%
|Ori and the Blind Forest
|Restoring the Light, Facing the Dark
|33.33%
|World of Final Fantasy
|World of Nine Wood Hills [Masashi Hamauzu]
|33.33%
|The Talos Principle
|Made of Words
|33.33%
|Furi
|A Picture in Motion [Waveshaper]
|33.33%
|The Blackwell Epiphany
|Rosa and Lauren
|27.78%
|The Flame in The Flood
|Long Water
|27.78%
|Nights of Azure
|Cordial Patronage [Ende Hotel]
|27.78%
|Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land
|Closing Cinematic
|27.78%
|J-Stars Victory VS
|Raging Blast [Goku’s Theme]
|27.78%
|Super Mario 3D World
|World 5
|27.78%
|The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine
|For Honor! For Toussaint!
|27.78%
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
|The Tale of Twopenny
|27.78%
|Transformers: Devastation
|Decepticon Sergeant
|22.22%
|Wii Fit U
|Wii Fit U Plaza
|16.67%
|The Banner Saga
|We Will Not Be Forgotten
|16.67%
|Apotheon
|The Oracle
|11.11%
|King’s Quest
|A Forest in the Key of Tree
Newley Eliminated 1
Projected Bubble: 47.62%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 42 will be active until Wednesday March 9th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 41 is active until 10PM tonight; vote here. Group 43 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 42 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 42 is open until Wednesday March 9th at 10:00PM Pacific