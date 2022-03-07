Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 41

Group 39 Results

55.56% Risk of Rain Surface Tension
55.56% Brigador March
55.56% Undertale Temmie Village
50.00% Mario Kart 8 Excitebike Arena
50.00% The Flame in The Flood Loup Garou (feat. Adam Faucett)
44.44% ibb & obb Clara
44.44% ibb & obb Nord
38.89% Pokémon Sun and Moon Infiltration
38.89% King’s Quest The Adventure Begins
38.89% Animal Crossing: New Leaf 4:00 AM
38.89% Freedom Planet Dragon Valley 2
38.89% Fire Emblem Awakening Old Battlefield
33.33% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Upon the Rocks
33.33% Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan Town -A Town Embraced by the Azure Sky
27.78% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Danger of the Ooze Credits
27.78% Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth Maze of Life
27.78% Persona 5 What’s Going On?
27.78% Read Only Memories Epilogue (Easy Way)
22.22% Mighty No. 9 Raging Flames Smolder (Oil Platform Stage)
22.22% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Battle! (Champion) / Champion Cynthia
22.22% Shovel Knight A Decisive Blow
22.22% J-Stars Victory VS Ninja Slayer [Naruto’s Theme]
16.67% Fire Emblem Awakening Duty
16.67% The Bridge Wizardtorium

Newley Eliminated 1

34.78% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Chaos
34.78% Assassin’s Creed Syndicate I would have created a Paradise
34.78% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel To Grasp Tomorrow
34.78% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Tie a link of ARCUS!
34.78% Shovel Knight Plague Of Shadows The Battle Within
34.78% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII The Final 13 Days
34.78% Final Fantasy Brave Exvius DUEL!!
33.33% Fire Emblem Awakening Id – Sorrow
33.33% Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Underground
33.33% Persona 5 Our Beginning
33.33% Fire Emblem Awakening Conquest – Ablaze
33.33% Dropsy Kierkegaard’s Neon Lights
Projected Bubble: 47.62%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 41 will be active until Tuesday March 8th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 40 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 42 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 41 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 41 is open until Tuesday March 8th at 10:00PM Pacific