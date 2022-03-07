Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 41

Group 39 Results

Spoiler 55.56% Risk of Rain Surface Tension 55.56% Brigador March 55.56% Undertale Temmie Village 50.00% Mario Kart 8 Excitebike Arena 50.00% The Flame in The Flood Loup Garou (feat. Adam Faucett) 44.44% ibb & obb Clara 44.44% ibb & obb Nord 38.89% Pokémon Sun and Moon Infiltration 38.89% King’s Quest The Adventure Begins 38.89% Animal Crossing: New Leaf 4:00 AM 38.89% Freedom Planet Dragon Valley 2 38.89% Fire Emblem Awakening Old Battlefield 33.33% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Upon the Rocks 33.33% Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan Town -A Town Embraced by the Azure Sky 27.78% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Danger of the Ooze Credits 27.78% Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth Maze of Life 27.78% Persona 5 What’s Going On? 27.78% Read Only Memories Epilogue (Easy Way) 22.22% Mighty No. 9 Raging Flames Smolder (Oil Platform Stage) 22.22% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Battle! (Champion) / Champion Cynthia 22.22% Shovel Knight A Decisive Blow 22.22% J-Stars Victory VS Ninja Slayer [Naruto’s Theme] 16.67% Fire Emblem Awakening Duty 16.67% The Bridge Wizardtorium [collapse]

Spoiler 34.78% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Chaos 34.78% Assassin’s Creed Syndicate I would have created a Paradise 34.78% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel To Grasp Tomorrow 34.78% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Tie a link of ARCUS! 34.78% Shovel Knight Plague Of Shadows The Battle Within 34.78% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII The Final 13 Days 34.78% Final Fantasy Brave Exvius DUEL!! 33.33% Fire Emblem Awakening Id – Sorrow 33.33% Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Underground 33.33% Persona 5 Our Beginning 33.33% Fire Emblem Awakening Conquest – Ablaze 33.33% Dropsy Kierkegaard’s Neon Lights 33.33% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Upon the Rocks 33.33% Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan Town -A Town Embraced by the Azure Sky 27.78% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Danger of the Ooze Credits 27.78% Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth Maze of Life 27.78% Persona 5 What’s Going On? 27.78% Read Only Memories Epilogue (Easy Way) 22.22% Mighty No. 9 Raging Flames Smolder (Oil Platform Stage) 22.22% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Battle! (Champion) / Champion Cynthia 22.22% Shovel Knight A Decisive Blow 22.22% J-Stars Victory VS Ninja Slayer [Naruto’s Theme] 16.67% Fire Emblem Awakening Duty 16.67% The Bridge Wizardtorium Projected Bubble: 47.62% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 41 will be active until Tuesday March 8th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 40 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 42 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 41 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 41 is open until Tuesday March 8th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...