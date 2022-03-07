Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 41

Group 39 Results
|55.56%
|Risk of Rain
|Surface Tension
|55.56%
|Brigador
|March
|55.56%
|Undertale
|Temmie Village
|50.00%
|Mario Kart 8
|Excitebike Arena
|50.00%
|The Flame in The Flood
|Loup Garou (feat. Adam Faucett)
|44.44%
|ibb & obb
|Clara
|44.44%
|ibb & obb
|Nord
|38.89%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Infiltration
|38.89%
|King’s Quest
|The Adventure Begins
|38.89%
|Animal Crossing: New Leaf
|4:00 AM
|38.89%
|Freedom Planet
|Dragon Valley 2
|38.89%
|Fire Emblem Awakening
|Old Battlefield
|33.33%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|Upon the Rocks
|33.33%
|Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan
|Town -A Town Embraced by the Azure Sky
|27.78%
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Danger of the Ooze
|Credits
|27.78%
|Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth
|Maze of Life
|27.78%
|Persona 5
|What’s Going On?
|27.78%
|Read Only Memories
|Epilogue (Easy Way)
|22.22%
|Mighty No. 9
|Raging Flames Smolder (Oil Platform Stage)
|22.22%
|Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
|Battle! (Champion) / Champion Cynthia
|22.22%
|Shovel Knight
|A Decisive Blow
|22.22%
|J-Stars Victory VS
|Ninja Slayer [Naruto’s Theme]
|16.67%
|Fire Emblem Awakening
|Duty
|16.67%
|The Bridge
|Wizardtorium
Projected Bubble: 47.62%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 41 will be active until Tuesday March 8th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 40 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 42 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 41 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 41 is open until Tuesday March 8th at 10:00PM Pacific