Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 40

Group 38 Results
|50.00%
|The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes
|Riverside
|50.00%
|Persona 5
|Blooming Villain
|44.44%
|Read Only Memories
|Intimidation Tactics
|44.44%
|Oxenfree
|Towhee Grove
|44.44%
|Enter the Gungeon
|Lead Lords Keep
|38.89%
|Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth
|Light the Fire Up in the Night (P4)
|38.89%
|BOXBOY!
|Title Screen
|38.89%
|Sonic: After The Sequel
|The Schizophrenic Tower – For Moon Mansion Boss Act
|33.33%
|Etrian Odyssey Untold
|The Lounge Where We Speak of Tomorrow
|33.33%
|Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
|Arctic Justice
|33.33%
|BattleBlock Theater
|Gameplay Theme 2
|33.33%
|Bioshock Infinite
|Tainted Love
|33.33%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Kiyoharu
|33.33%
|Forza Motorsport 6
|Push to Pass
|27.78%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Coiffure Clips
|27.78%
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|Lightning’s Theme – Radiance
|27.78%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Back to the Dorm
|22.22%
|Yakuza Kiwami
|Otometal MY LIFE
|22.22%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Path of Spirits
|16.67%
|Heroine’s Quest
|A Home Away From Home
|16.67%
|Dark Souls III
|Curse-Rotted Greatwood
|16.67%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|Where the Hearth Is
|16.67%
|Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
|Ancient Aquifers
|16.67%
|King’s Quest
|Fall in Daventry
Projected Bubble: 47.62%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 40 will be active until Monday March 7th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 39 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 41 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 40 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 40 is open until Monday March 7th at 10:00PM Pacific