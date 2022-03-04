Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 40

Group 38 Results

Spoiler 50.00% The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes Riverside 50.00% Persona 5 Blooming Villain 44.44% Read Only Memories Intimidation Tactics 44.44% Oxenfree Towhee Grove 44.44% Enter the Gungeon Lead Lords Keep 38.89% Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth Light the Fire Up in the Night (P4) 38.89% BOXBOY! Title Screen 38.89% Sonic: After The Sequel The Schizophrenic Tower – For Moon Mansion Boss Act 33.33% Etrian Odyssey Untold The Lounge Where We Speak of Tomorrow 33.33% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Arctic Justice 33.33% BattleBlock Theater Gameplay Theme 2 33.33% Bioshock Infinite Tainted Love 33.33% Shin Megami Tensei IV Kiyoharu 33.33% Forza Motorsport 6 Push to Pass 27.78% Pokémon X & Y Coiffure Clips 27.78% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Lightning’s Theme – Radiance 27.78% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Back to the Dorm 22.22% Yakuza Kiwami Otometal MY LIFE 22.22% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Path of Spirits 16.67% Heroine’s Quest A Home Away From Home 16.67% Dark Souls III Curse-Rotted Greatwood 16.67% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Where the Hearth Is 16.67% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Ancient Aquifers 16.67% King’s Quest Fall in Daventry [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 40 will be active until Monday March 7th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 39 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 41 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 40 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 40 is open until Monday March 7th at 10:00PM Pacific

