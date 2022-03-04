Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 40

Group 38 Results

50.00% The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes Riverside
50.00% Persona 5 Blooming Villain
44.44% Read Only Memories Intimidation Tactics
44.44% Oxenfree Towhee Grove
44.44% Enter the Gungeon Lead Lords Keep
38.89% Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth Light the Fire Up in the Night (P4)
38.89% BOXBOY! Title Screen
38.89% Sonic: After The Sequel The Schizophrenic Tower – For Moon Mansion Boss Act
33.33% Etrian Odyssey Untold The Lounge Where We Speak of Tomorrow
33.33% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Arctic Justice
33.33% BattleBlock Theater Gameplay Theme 2
33.33% Bioshock Infinite Tainted Love
33.33% Shin Megami Tensei IV Kiyoharu
33.33% Forza Motorsport 6 Push to Pass
27.78% Pokémon X & Y Coiffure Clips
27.78% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Lightning’s Theme – Radiance
27.78% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Back to the Dorm
22.22% Yakuza Kiwami Otometal MY LIFE
22.22% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Path of Spirits
16.67% Heroine’s Quest A Home Away From Home
16.67% Dark Souls III Curse-Rotted Greatwood
16.67% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Where the Hearth Is
16.67% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Ancient Aquifers
16.67% King’s Quest Fall in Daventry

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 40 will be active until Monday March 7th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 39 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 41 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 40 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 40 is open until Monday March 7th at 10:00PM Pacific