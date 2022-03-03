Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 39

Group 37 Results

Spoiler 61.11% Shovel Knight The Starlit Wilds 61.11% Stella Glow Alto’s Determination 44.44% Trials of the Blood Dragon Freefall 44.44% Oreshika: Tainted Bloodlines Burning Snow Festival 44.44% Undertale An Ending 38.89% Freedom Planet Schmup Stage 38.89% Element4l Juniper 33.33% Entwined Divide 33.33% Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine The Devil’s Trick 33.33% Dark Souls II Burnt Ivory King 33.33% Fire Emblem Awakening Destiny – Ablaze 33.33% Rocket League Main Theme 33.33% Resogun Credits 33.33% Xenoblade Chronicles X Black tar (Battle Theme) [mpi, David Whitaker] 33.33% Sunless Sea Infernal 27.78% Ar Nosurge Calm 27.78% Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Deep and Hot 27.78% The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds Hyrule At Peace 27.78% Ridiculous Fishing Begin 22.22% Apotheon Road to Troy 22.22% Phantasy Star Nova Okuchi ni Hisomu 22.22% King’s Quest Boy in the Flower 16.67% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Route 111 (Desert) 11.11% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan Tutorial [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 39 will be active until Sunday March 6th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 38 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 40 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 39 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 39 is open until Sunday March 6th at 10:00PM Pacific

