Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 39

Group 37 Results
|61.11%
|Shovel Knight
|The Starlit Wilds
|61.11%
|Stella Glow
|Alto’s Determination
|44.44%
|Trials of the Blood Dragon
|Freefall
|44.44%
|Oreshika: Tainted Bloodlines
|Burning Snow Festival
|44.44%
|Undertale
|An Ending
|38.89%
|Freedom Planet
|Schmup Stage
|38.89%
|Element4l
|Juniper
|33.33%
|Entwined
|Divide
|33.33%
|Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine
|The Devil’s Trick
|33.33%
|Dark Souls II
|Burnt Ivory King
|33.33%
|Fire Emblem Awakening
|Destiny – Ablaze
|33.33%
|Rocket League
|Main Theme
|33.33%
|Resogun
|Credits
|33.33%
|Xenoblade Chronicles X
|Black tar (Battle Theme) [mpi, David Whitaker]
|33.33%
|Sunless Sea
|Infernal
|27.78%
|Ar Nosurge
|Calm
|27.78%
|Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters
|Deep and Hot
|27.78%
|The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds
|Hyrule At Peace
|27.78%
|Ridiculous Fishing
|Begin
|22.22%
|Apotheon
|Road to Troy
|22.22%
|Phantasy Star Nova
|Okuchi ni Hisomu
|22.22%
|King’s Quest
|Boy in the Flower
|16.67%
|Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Route 111 (Desert)
|11.11%
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan
|Tutorial
Projected Bubble: 47.62%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 39 will be active until Sunday March 6th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 38 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 40 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 39 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 39 is open until Sunday March 6th at 10:00PM Pacific