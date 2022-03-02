Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 38

Group 36 Results
|63.16%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Kalos Power Plant
|57.89%
|Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness
|What a Breeze
|52.63%
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|Cloak and Dagger [Percival]
|52.63%
|Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Lorekeeper Zinnia Battle
|52.63%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse
|East Madness
|47.37%
|Shovel Knight
|Flowers of Antimony
|47.37%
|The Wolf Among Us
|The True Wolf
|42.11%
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|Crimson Blitz
|42.11%
|Nights of Azure
|Lady Crimson [City at Night]
|36.84%
|Borderlands: The Pre-sequel
|Celestial Spaceport
|36.84%
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|Sawmill Thrill
|31.58%
|Terraria
|Underground
|31.58%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Battle B1 – Midboss Battle Theme
|26.32%
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|The Ark [Mitsuto Suzuki]
|26.32%
|Apotheon
|Ten Years of War
|26.32%
|Ni No Kuni
|World Map
|26.32%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|Night in the Brume
|21.05%
|Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
|The Royal Library
|21.05%
|Daymare Town 4
|The Mine
|21.05%
|King’s Quest
|Slide Puzzle
|21.05%
|Bioshock Infinite
|Will the Circle Be Unbroken (Choral)
|21.05%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Santalune City
|15.79%
|Anodyne
|Apartment
|15.79%
|Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE
|Inspiration
Newley Eliminated 1
|33.33%
|ibb & obb
|Krabs
|33.33%
|Bravely Second: End Layer
|Battle of Oblivion
|33.33%
|Gravity Ghost
|Flower Girl
|31.82%
|Yoshi’s Woolly World
|Wonderful World 7
|31.82%
|Fire Emblem Fates
|Desire Below
|31.82%
|Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft
|Main Theme
|31.82%
|Battle Garegga Rev.2016
|Fly to the Leaden Sky [Original Arcade]
|31.82%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
|Severe Blow
|31.82%
|Guacamelee!
|Great Temple
|31.82%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Castle of the Saint
|31.82%
|Persona 5
|Sunset Bridge
Projected Bubble: 47.83%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 38 will be active until Thursday March 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 37 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 39 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 38 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 38 is open until Thursday March 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific