Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 38

Group 36 Results

Spoiler 63.16% Pokémon X & Y Kalos Power Plant 57.89% Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness What a Breeze 52.63% The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Cloak and Dagger [Percival] 52.63% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Lorekeeper Zinnia Battle 52.63% Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse East Madness 47.37% Shovel Knight Flowers of Antimony 47.37% The Wolf Among Us The True Wolf 42.11% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Crimson Blitz 42.11% Nights of Azure Lady Crimson [City at Night] 36.84% Borderlands: The Pre-sequel Celestial Spaceport 36.84% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Sawmill Thrill 31.58% Terraria Underground 31.58% Shin Megami Tensei IV Battle B1 – Midboss Battle Theme 26.32% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII The Ark [Mitsuto Suzuki] 26.32% Apotheon Ten Years of War 26.32% Ni No Kuni World Map 26.32% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Night in the Brume 21.05% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse The Royal Library 21.05% Daymare Town 4 The Mine 21.05% King’s Quest Slide Puzzle 21.05% Bioshock Infinite Will the Circle Be Unbroken (Choral) 21.05% Pokémon X & Y Santalune City 15.79% Anodyne Apartment 15.79% Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Inspiration [collapse]

33.33% ibb & obb Krabs 33.33% Bravely Second: End Layer Battle of Oblivion 33.33% Gravity Ghost Flower Girl 31.82% Yoshi's Woolly World Wonderful World 7 31.82% Fire Emblem Fates Desire Below 31.82% Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft Main Theme 31.82% Battle Garegga Rev.2016 Fly to the Leaden Sky [Original Arcade] 31.82% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Severe Blow 31.82% Guacamelee! Great Temple 31.82% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Castle of the Saint 31.82% Persona 5 Sunset Bridge 31.58% Terraria Underground 31.58% Shin Megami Tensei IV Battle B1 – Midboss Battle Theme Projected Bubble: 47.83%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 38 will be active until Thursday March 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 37 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 39 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 38 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 38 is open until Thursday March 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific

