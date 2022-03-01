Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 37

Group 35 Results
|64.71%
|Pocket Card Jockey
|Funky Monkey Style
|52.94%
|Ketsui: Kizuna Jigoku Tachi Extra
|EVAC INDUSTRY-Day of Judgement-[Stage 5]
|52.94%
|ibb & obb
|Secret Amanda
|52.94%
|Super Mario 3D World
|Bowser’s Lava Lake Keep
|52.94%
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|Lights Eternal
|52.94%
|Sonic: After The Sequel
|Tea With Ellie – For Cyan City Act 1
|52.94%
|Tales of Zestiria
|Awakening Power [Go Shiina]
|47.06%
|Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon
|Tree of Life: Roots
|47.06%
|Super Mario 3D World
|The Bullet Bill Express
|47.06%
|Splatoon
|Eight-Legged Advance
|41.18%
|Rogue Legacy
|Pistol Shrimp
|41.18%
|Mario Kart 8
|Moo Moo Meadows
|35.29%
|Project DIVA F 2nd [Live Studio]
|Sweet Devil [Hachiouji-P]
|35.29%
|Fire Emblem Fates
|Pray to the Dark
|35.29%
|Freedom Planet
|Freedom Planet Theme
|35.29%
|Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know!
|Ice Tunnel 3 Version 2
|29.41%
|Thumper
|Triangle
|29.41%
|The Flame in The Flood
|Cover Me Gently (feat. Jon Snodgrass)
|29.41%
|Project DIVA Arcade
|Wintry Winds [hinayukki@shigotoshite-P]
|23.53%
|Soul Fjord
|Fjordsplitters and Kegcrushers
|23.53%
|Samorost 3
|Drinking Spirits’ Spirit
|23.53%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Professor Kukui’s Theme
|23.53%
|Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know!
|Opening Menus
|17.65%
|The Last of Us
|Vanishing Grace
Newley Eliminated 1
|31.82%
|Parascientific Escape: Cruise in the Distant Seas
|Track 05
|31.82%
|Freedom Planet
|Aqua Tunnel 1
|31.82%
|Bravely Second: End Layer
|I’ll Take This One Too
|31.82%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|The Mysterious Old Schoolhouse
|31.82%
|Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
|Main Theme
|31.82%
|Mario Kart 8
|Sweet Sweet Canyon
|31.82%
|Abzu
|Then Were Created The Gods In The Midst Of Heaven
|31.82%
|Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
|Randy Dandy Oh
|31.82%
|Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
|Rottytops
|31.82%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Seafolk Village (Night)
|31.82%
|Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness
|Beyond the Clear Sky
|31.58%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|Sultana Dreaming
|31.58%
|Severed
|Crow Golem
|31.58%
|Risk of Rain
|Hailstorm
|31.58%
|Hyper Light Drifter
|The Hermit
|31.58%
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan
|Subway Junction
Projected Bubble: 47.83%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 37 will be active until Wednesday March 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 36 is active until 10PM tonight; vote here. Group 38 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 37 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 37 is open until Wednesday March 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific