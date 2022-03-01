Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 37

Group 35 Results

Spoiler 64.71% Pocket Card Jockey Funky Monkey Style 52.94% Ketsui: Kizuna Jigoku Tachi Extra EVAC INDUSTRY-Day of Judgement-[Stage 5] 52.94% ibb & obb Secret Amanda 52.94% Super Mario 3D World Bowser’s Lava Lake Keep 52.94% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Lights Eternal 52.94% Sonic: After The Sequel Tea With Ellie – For Cyan City Act 1 52.94% Tales of Zestiria Awakening Power [Go Shiina] 47.06% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Tree of Life: Roots 47.06% Super Mario 3D World The Bullet Bill Express 47.06% Splatoon Eight-Legged Advance 41.18% Rogue Legacy Pistol Shrimp 41.18% Mario Kart 8 Moo Moo Meadows 35.29% Project DIVA F 2nd [Live Studio] Sweet Devil [Hachiouji-P] 35.29% Fire Emblem Fates Pray to the Dark 35.29% Freedom Planet Freedom Planet Theme 35.29% Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know! Ice Tunnel 3 Version 2 29.41% Thumper Triangle 29.41% The Flame in The Flood Cover Me Gently (feat. Jon Snodgrass) 29.41% Project DIVA Arcade Wintry Winds [hinayukki@shigotoshite-P] 23.53% Soul Fjord Fjordsplitters and Kegcrushers 23.53% Samorost 3 Drinking Spirits’ Spirit 23.53% Pokémon Sun and Moon Professor Kukui’s Theme 23.53% Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know! Opening Menus 17.65% The Last of Us Vanishing Grace [collapse]

Spoiler 31.82% Parascientific Escape: Cruise in the Distant Seas Track 05 31.82% Freedom Planet Aqua Tunnel 1 31.82% Bravely Second: End Layer I’ll Take This One Too 31.82% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel The Mysterious Old Schoolhouse 31.82% Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker Main Theme 31.82% Mario Kart 8 Sweet Sweet Canyon 31.82% Abzu Then Were Created The Gods In The Midst Of Heaven 31.82% Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Randy Dandy Oh 31.82% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Rottytops 31.82% Pokémon Sun and Moon Seafolk Village (Night) 31.82% Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness Beyond the Clear Sky 31.58% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Sultana Dreaming 31.58% Severed Crow Golem 31.58% Risk of Rain Hailstorm 31.58% Hyper Light Drifter The Hermit 31.58% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan Subway Junction 29.41% Thumper Triangle 29.41% The Flame in The Flood Cover Me Gently (feat. Jon Snodgrass) 29.41% Project DIVA Arcade Wintry Winds [hinayukki@shigotoshite-P] 23.53% Soul Fjord Fjordsplitters and Kegcrushers 23.53% Samorost 3 Drinking Spirits’ Spirit 23.53% Pokémon Sun and Moon Professor Kukui’s Theme 23.53% Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know! Opening Menus 17.65% The Last of Us Vanishing Grace Projected Bubble: 47.83% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 37 will be active until Wednesday March 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 36 is active until 10PM tonight; vote here. Group 38 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 37 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 37 is open until Wednesday March 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...