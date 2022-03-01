Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 37

Group 35 Results

Spoiler

64.71% Pocket Card Jockey Funky Monkey Style
52.94% Ketsui: Kizuna Jigoku Tachi Extra EVAC INDUSTRY-Day of Judgement-[Stage 5]
52.94% ibb & obb Secret Amanda
52.94% Super Mario 3D World Bowser’s Lava Lake Keep
52.94% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Lights Eternal
52.94% Sonic: After The Sequel Tea With Ellie – For Cyan City Act 1
52.94% Tales of Zestiria Awakening Power [Go Shiina]
47.06% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Tree of Life: Roots
47.06% Super Mario 3D World The Bullet Bill Express
47.06% Splatoon Eight-Legged Advance
41.18% Rogue Legacy Pistol Shrimp
41.18% Mario Kart 8 Moo Moo Meadows
35.29% Project DIVA F 2nd [Live Studio] Sweet Devil [Hachiouji-P]
35.29% Fire Emblem Fates Pray to the Dark
35.29% Freedom Planet Freedom Planet Theme
35.29% Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know! Ice Tunnel 3 Version 2
29.41% Thumper Triangle
29.41% The Flame in The Flood Cover Me Gently (feat. Jon Snodgrass)
29.41% Project DIVA Arcade Wintry Winds [hinayukki@shigotoshite-P]
23.53% Soul Fjord Fjordsplitters and Kegcrushers
23.53% Samorost 3 Drinking Spirits’ Spirit
23.53% Pokémon Sun and Moon Professor Kukui’s Theme
23.53% Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know! Opening Menus
17.65% The Last of Us Vanishing Grace

[collapse]

Newley Eliminated 1

Spoiler

31.82% Parascientific Escape: Cruise in the Distant Seas Track 05
31.82% Freedom Planet Aqua Tunnel 1
31.82% Bravely Second: End Layer I’ll Take This One Too
31.82% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel The Mysterious Old Schoolhouse
31.82% Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker Main Theme
31.82% Mario Kart 8 Sweet Sweet Canyon
31.82% Abzu Then Were Created The Gods In The Midst Of Heaven
31.82% Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Randy Dandy Oh
31.82% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Rottytops
31.82% Pokémon Sun and Moon Seafolk Village (Night)
31.82% Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness Beyond the Clear Sky
31.58% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Sultana Dreaming
31.58% Severed Crow Golem
31.58% Risk of Rain Hailstorm
31.58% Hyper Light Drifter The Hermit
31.58% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan Subway Junction
Projected Bubble: 47.83%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 37 will be active until Wednesday March 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 36 is active until 10PM tonight; vote here. Group 38 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 37 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 37 is open until Wednesday March 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific