Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 36

Group 34 Results
|73.68%
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|Disco Descent
|52.63%
|Drakengard 3
|The Last Song
|47.37%
|Ultra Street Fighter 4
|Rolento Theme
|47.37%
|Yakuza Kiwami
|Son of a Gun
|47.37%
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|The Way Home
|42.11%
|Sunless Sea
|Lowlands
|42.11%
|Persona 5
|Will Power
|42.11%
|Velocity 2x
|Hail Vokh
|36.84%
|Dragon Age: Inquisition
|Enchanter [Elizaveta Khripounova & Nick Stoubis]
|36.84%
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|Nova Chrysalia [Mitsuto Suzuki]
|36.84%
|Bayonetta 2
|The Water Capital of Noatun
|36.84%
|Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine
|Discotheque Rouge
|36.84%
|ChäoS;Child
|LAST LINE -SHIBUYA-
|31.58%
|Fire Emblem Fates
|Alight (Storm)
|31.58%
|Bioshock Infinite
|God Only Knows
|31.58%
|Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day
|Tsukigime Toshiotoko
|26.32%
|RimWorld
|Jovian Cycle
|26.32%
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|Savior of Souls
|21.05%
|Remember Me
|Memory Reconstruction
|21.05%
|Valiant Hearts: The Great War
|Paris
|21.05%
|Freedom Planet
|Bossoft Aquatic Boss Battle
|15.79%
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|Lightning’s Theme – A Distant Glimmer
|15.79%
|SteamWorld Heist
|Prepare For Boarding
|10.53%
|Don’t Starve
|D.R. Style
Newley Eliminated 1
|31.58%
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Danger of the Ooze
|Title Screen
|31.58%
|Fire Emblem Fates
|Alight (Storm)
|31.58%
|Bioshock Infinite
|God Only Knows
|31.58%
|Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day
|Tsukigime Toshiotoko
|30.43%
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|Sunset Prism
|30.43%
|Grand Kingdom
|A Day Wasted is a Fortune Lost [Yoshimi Kudo]
|30.43%
|Kirby Triple Deluxe
|Revenge of the Enemy
|30.43%
|Deadbolt
|Reaper (and) Blues
|30.00%
|Hitman [2016]
|Jordan Cross- Are We Stars? [The Class]
|30.00%
|Final Fantasy XV
|Stand by Me [Florence + The Machine]
|30.00%
|Civilization: Beyond Earth
|The Seeding
|30.00%
|The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
|Ethan’s Theme
|30.00%
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|Busted Bayou
|30.00%
|Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force
|Boss – Marianna [Toshiki Katoh]
|30.00%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|Heroes Never Die
|30.00%
|Dragon Age: Inquisition
|Main Theme
|26.32%
|RimWorld
|Jovian Cycle
|26.32%
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|Savior of Souls
|21.05%
|Remember Me
|Memory Reconstruction
|21.05%
|Valiant Hearts: The Great War
|Paris
|21.05%
|Freedom Planet
|Bossoft Aquatic Boss Battle
|15.79%
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|Lightning’s Theme – A Distant Glimmer
|15.79%
|SteamWorld Heist
|Prepare For Boarding
|10.53%
|Don’t Starve
|D.R. Style
Projected Bubble: 47.83%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 36 will be active until Tuesday March 1st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 35 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 37 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 36 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 36 is open until Tuesday March 1st at 10:00PM Pacific