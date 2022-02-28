Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 36

Group 34 Results

Spoiler 73.68% Crypt of the NecroDancer Disco Descent 52.63% Drakengard 3 The Last Song 47.37% Ultra Street Fighter 4 Rolento Theme 47.37% Yakuza Kiwami Son of a Gun 47.37% Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number The Way Home 42.11% Sunless Sea Lowlands 42.11% Persona 5 Will Power 42.11% Velocity 2x Hail Vokh 36.84% Dragon Age: Inquisition Enchanter [Elizaveta Khripounova & Nick Stoubis] 36.84% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Nova Chrysalia [Mitsuto Suzuki] 36.84% Bayonetta 2 The Water Capital of Noatun 36.84% Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine Discotheque Rouge 36.84% ChäoS;Child LAST LINE -SHIBUYA- 31.58% Fire Emblem Fates Alight (Storm) 31.58% Bioshock Infinite God Only Knows 31.58% Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day Tsukigime Toshiotoko 26.32% RimWorld Jovian Cycle 26.32% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Savior of Souls 21.05% Remember Me Memory Reconstruction 21.05% Valiant Hearts: The Great War Paris 21.05% Freedom Planet Bossoft Aquatic Boss Battle 15.79% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Lightning’s Theme – A Distant Glimmer 15.79% SteamWorld Heist Prepare For Boarding 10.53% Don’t Starve D.R. Style [collapse]

26.32% RimWorld Jovian Cycle 26.32% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Savior of Souls 21.05% Remember Me Memory Reconstruction 21.05% Valiant Hearts: The Great War Paris 21.05% Freedom Planet Bossoft Aquatic Boss Battle 15.79% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Lightning's Theme – A Distant Glimmer 15.79% SteamWorld Heist Prepare For Boarding 10.53% Don't Starve D.R. Style Projected Bubble: 47.83% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 36 will be active until Tuesday March 1st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 35 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 37 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 36 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 36 is open until Tuesday March 1st at 10:00PM Pacific

