Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 35

Group 33 Results
|60.00%
|The Legend of Dark Witch
|Vacation’s Noisy
|60.00%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Shinjuku Underground District
|60.00%
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|City of Revelry
|60.00%
|Karmaflow: The Rock Opera Videogame
|The Muse and The Conductor
|55.00%
|Ar Nosurge
|em-pyei-n vari-fen jang;
|55.00%
|Wheels of Aurelia
|I Limoni
|50.00%
|Final Fantasy XV
|Invidia
|50.00%
|Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
|Today is a Diamond [Hyd Lunch]
|50.00%
|Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon
|Lush Forest
|45.00%
|Sonic: After The Sequel
|Rocks Like This – For Technology Tree Act 1
|45.00%
|Mario & Luigi: Dream Team
|Dreamy Somnom Labyrinth
|40.00%
|Freedom Planet
|Battle Glacier 2
|30.00%
|QURARE: Magic Library
|Orange Ocean [Nauts]
|30.00%
|Armikrog
|Theme Armikrog
|30.00%
|Super Mario 3D World
|World Mushroom ~Flower
|30.00%
|Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
|It Has To Be This Way
|25.00%
|Xenoblade Chronicles X
|X-BT1 (BLADE Barracks Theme)
|25.00%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Dining Bar “F”
|25.00%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Thrifty Megamart
|20.00%
|Event[0]
|Hey Judy
|20.00%
|Dark Souls II
|Of Masks and Dragons
|20.00%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
|Wintry Arrival
|15.00%
|Rain
|Little Lost Child
|15.00%
|Hitman [2016]
|Mission Accomplished
Projected Bubble: 50.00%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 35 will be active until Monday February 28th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 34 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 36 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 35 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 35 is open until Monday February 28th at 10:00PM Pacific