Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 35

Group 33 Results

60.00% The Legend of Dark Witch Vacation’s Noisy
60.00% Shin Megami Tensei IV Shinjuku Underground District
60.00% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII City of Revelry
60.00% Karmaflow: The Rock Opera Videogame The Muse and The Conductor
55.00% Ar Nosurge em-pyei-n vari-fen jang;
55.00% Wheels of Aurelia I Limoni
50.00% Final Fantasy XV Invidia
50.00% Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Today is a Diamond [Hyd Lunch]
50.00% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Lush Forest
45.00% Sonic: After The Sequel Rocks Like This – For Technology Tree Act 1
45.00% Mario & Luigi: Dream Team Dreamy Somnom Labyrinth
40.00% Freedom Planet Battle Glacier 2
30.00% QURARE: Magic Library Orange Ocean [Nauts]
30.00% Armikrog Theme Armikrog
30.00% Super Mario 3D World World Mushroom ~Flower
30.00% Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance It Has To Be This Way
25.00% Xenoblade Chronicles X X-BT1 (BLADE Barracks Theme)
25.00% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Dining Bar “F”
25.00% Pokémon Sun and Moon Thrifty Megamart
20.00% Event[0] Hey Judy
20.00% Dark Souls II Of Masks and Dragons
20.00% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Wintry Arrival
15.00% Rain Little Lost Child
15.00% Hitman [2016] Mission Accomplished

Newly Eliminated1

Projected Bubble: 50.00%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 35 will be active until Monday February 28th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 34 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 36 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 35 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 35 is open until Monday February 28th at 10:00PM Pacific