Job Rants Thread – 2/25/2022 – Damp Days Ahead II: The Resnowening

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

Well, for anyone keeping up with the weather in the past few days, it should come as no surprise that we’re getting hammered all across the U.S. Unlike last time, however at least, we got the word ahead of time so that, at least for myself and my colleagues in Boston, we weren’t left fretting as to if we needed trudge out in ugly and potentially dangerous conditions.

That, coupled with the fact that Monday was also a holiday for the U.S. means that I’ve only actually worked three full days, this week. As such, no rant from me. In fact, by the time this goes up, I’ll probably either still be sleeping or deep into my second playthrough of Cyberpunk 2077. Either way, I’ll likely not have pants on; and I’ll be happier for it. For everyone else: If you’re also in the path of the weather, or are currently recovering from being in its’ path, I hope that you’re safe and well-stocked. If you’re not, and still on the job, well…At least it’s Friday, right?

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and great weekend. And remember: March is getting ever so much closer; hold onto that fact.

