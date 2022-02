The big news that dropped yesterday was that Chip Zdarsky is taking over the writing duties for DC’s flagship title Batman.

Jorge Jimenez returns as artist after a brief hiatus. What are your thoughts on this creative team? Do you think Joshua Williamson should have been given a longer tenure as writer? Will we see the eventual Batman/Daredevil crossover in 2023? I WISH!

