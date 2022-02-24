Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 34

Group 32 Results

Spoiler

60.00% Fire Emblem Fates End of All (Sky) (Japanese)
55.00% Xenoblade Chronicles X Wir fliegen (Overdrive Theme) [Cyua]
50.00% Duet Nay
50.00% Furi You’re mine [Carpenter Brut]
50.00% QURARE: Magic Library Higher [ESTi]
50.00% Persona 5 Ark
50.00% Steins;Gate: Linear Bounded Phenogram Hack (Gamma Version)
45.00% Valley Like A Skipping Stone
45.00% Samorost 3 Taste of Tea *Cosmic Version* (Floex)
45.00% Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land Credits
45.00% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn The Rider’s Boon
40.00% Oxenfree Cold Comfort
40.00% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Awakening Will
35.00% ibb & obb Nord Ruined
35.00% Risk of Rain Tropic of Capricorn
30.00% Remember Me Fragments
30.00% Kirby Planet Robobot Factory Inspection
30.00% Kirby and the Rainbow Curse Greivous Gondola Ride
30.00% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Fire Island Volcano
25.00% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse The Floating Factory
20.00% Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know! Ice Tunnel 1 Version 2
20.00% Yakuza 0 Heartbreak Mermaid [Ryosuke Horii]
10.00% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Nectar Meadow
10.00% Laserlife Encounter

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

Projected Bubble: 47.83%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 34 will be active until Sunday February 27th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 33 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 35 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 34 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 34 is open until Sunday February 27th at 10:00PM Pacific