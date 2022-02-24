Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 34

Group 32 Results

Spoiler 60.00% Fire Emblem Fates End of All (Sky) (Japanese) 55.00% Xenoblade Chronicles X Wir fliegen (Overdrive Theme) [Cyua] 50.00% Duet Nay 50.00% Furi You’re mine [Carpenter Brut] 50.00% QURARE: Magic Library Higher [ESTi] 50.00% Persona 5 Ark 50.00% Steins;Gate: Linear Bounded Phenogram Hack (Gamma Version) 45.00% Valley Like A Skipping Stone 45.00% Samorost 3 Taste of Tea *Cosmic Version* (Floex) 45.00% Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land Credits 45.00% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn The Rider’s Boon 40.00% Oxenfree Cold Comfort 40.00% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Awakening Will 35.00% ibb & obb Nord Ruined 35.00% Risk of Rain Tropic of Capricorn 30.00% Remember Me Fragments 30.00% Kirby Planet Robobot Factory Inspection 30.00% Kirby and the Rainbow Curse Greivous Gondola Ride 30.00% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Fire Island Volcano 25.00% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse The Floating Factory 20.00% Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know! Ice Tunnel 1 Version 2 20.00% Yakuza 0 Heartbreak Mermaid [Ryosuke Horii] 10.00% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Nectar Meadow 10.00% Laserlife Encounter [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 34 will be active until Sunday February 27th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 33 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 35 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 34 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 34 is open until Sunday February 27th at 10:00PM Pacific

