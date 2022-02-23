Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 33

Group 31 Results
|65.00%
|Yoshi’s Woolly World
|Knitty Knotty Windmill
|60.00%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Malie City (Day)
|55.00%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|To the Sun
|55.00%
|Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
|Boss Battle
|55.00%
|Q*bert Rebooted
|Level Song Five
|45.00%
|Nights of Azure
|Usual View, Usual You
|45.00%
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|Frosty Fruits – In a Snowbound Land
|40.00%
|Rain
|The Two and the Town
|40.00%
|Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know!
|Gum Lab 1
|35.00%
|Tales of Xillia
|The Moving Gigantic Ship
|35.00%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Acerola’s Trial
|35.00%
|Freedom Planet
|Relic Maze 1
|35.00%
|Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
|Rules of Nature [Platinum Mix] [Jamie Christopherson]
|30.00%
|Steins;Gate: Linear Bounded Phenogram
|Dystopia [Phone]
|30.00%
|Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine
|False Teeth
|30.00%
|Fire Emblem Fates
|Far Dawn (Storm)
|30.00%
|BattleBlock Theater
|Menu Theme
|30.00%
|Yoshi’s Woolly World
|Craft Island
|30.00%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|Ominous Prognisticks
|25.00%
|Hand of Fate
|Resistance
|25.00%
|Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
|Leave Her Johnny
|25.00%
|Fire Emblem Fates
|Road Taken (Roar)
|20.00%
|Destiny
|Hope For The Future
|15.00%
|Year Walk
|Årsgång
Newley Eliminated 1
|30.00%
|Super Mario 3D World
|Title Screen
|30.00%
|Yakuza 0
|Debt Cleanup
|30.00%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|Poison Ivy
|30.00%
|Steins;Gate: Linear Bounded Phenogram
|Dystopia [Phone]
|30.00%
|Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine
|False Teeth
|30.00%
|Fire Emblem Fates
|Far Dawn (Storm)
|30.00%
|BattleBlock Theater
|Menu Theme
|30.00%
|Yoshi’s Woolly World
|Craft Island
|30.00%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|Ominous Prognisticks
|29.17%
|Super Mario 3D World
|World 3
|29.17%
|BattleBlock Theater
|Laidback Thrills
|29.17%
|Flowers: Le Volume sur Automne
|Sanctuaire
|29.17%
|Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
|Trophy Shop
|29.17%
|Yoshi’s Woolly World
|Amiibo Hut
|29.17%
|Read Only Memories
|Distant Scenery
|29.17%
|The Last Guardian
|Dreams of Trico
|28.57%
|Persona 4 Dancing All Night
|Your Affection [Daisuke Asakura Remix]
|28.57%
|Leaf Me Alone
|Temple
|28.57%
|Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth
|Labyrinth I- Guardian
|25.00%
|Hand of Fate
|Resistance
|25.00%
|Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
|Leave Her Johnny
|25.00%
|Fire Emblem Fates
|Road Taken (Roar)
|20.00%
|Destiny
|Hope For The Future
|15.00%
|Year Walk
|Årsgång
Projected Bubble: 47.62%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 33 will be active until Thursday February 24th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 32 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 34 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 33 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 33 is open until Thursday February 24th at 10:00PM Pacific