Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 33

Group 31 Results

Spoiler 65.00% Yoshi’s Woolly World Knitty Knotty Windmill 60.00% Pokémon Sun and Moon Malie City (Day) 55.00% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn To the Sun 55.00% Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Boss Battle 55.00% Q*bert Rebooted Level Song Five 45.00% Nights of Azure Usual View, Usual You 45.00% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Frosty Fruits – In a Snowbound Land 40.00% Rain The Two and the Town 40.00% Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know! Gum Lab 1 35.00% Tales of Xillia The Moving Gigantic Ship 35.00% Pokémon Sun and Moon Acerola’s Trial 35.00% Freedom Planet Relic Maze 1 35.00% Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance Rules of Nature [Platinum Mix] [Jamie Christopherson] 30.00% Steins;Gate: Linear Bounded Phenogram Dystopia [Phone] 30.00% Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine False Teeth 30.00% Fire Emblem Fates Far Dawn (Storm) 30.00% BattleBlock Theater Menu Theme 30.00% Yoshi’s Woolly World Craft Island 30.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Ominous Prognisticks 25.00% Hand of Fate Resistance 25.00% Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Leave Her Johnny 25.00% Fire Emblem Fates Road Taken (Roar) 20.00% Destiny Hope For The Future 15.00% Year Walk Årsgång [collapse]

Spoiler 30.00% Super Mario 3D World Title Screen 30.00% Yakuza 0 Debt Cleanup 30.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Poison Ivy 30.00% Steins;Gate: Linear Bounded Phenogram Dystopia [Phone] 30.00% Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine False Teeth 30.00% Fire Emblem Fates Far Dawn (Storm) 30.00% BattleBlock Theater Menu Theme 30.00% Yoshi’s Woolly World Craft Island 30.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Ominous Prognisticks 29.17% Super Mario 3D World World 3 29.17% BattleBlock Theater Laidback Thrills 29.17% Flowers: Le Volume sur Automne Sanctuaire 29.17% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Trophy Shop 29.17% Yoshi’s Woolly World Amiibo Hut 29.17% Read Only Memories Distant Scenery 29.17% The Last Guardian Dreams of Trico 28.57% Persona 4 Dancing All Night Your Affection [Daisuke Asakura Remix] 28.57% Leaf Me Alone Temple 28.57% Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth Labyrinth I- Guardian 25.00% Hand of Fate Resistance 25.00% Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Leave Her Johnny 25.00% Fire Emblem Fates Road Taken (Roar) 20.00% Destiny Hope For The Future 15.00% Year Walk Årsgång Projected Bubble: 47.62% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 33 will be active until Thursday February 24th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 32 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 34 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 33 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 33 is open until Thursday February 24th at 10:00PM Pacific

