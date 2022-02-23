Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 33

Group 31 Results

Newley Eliminated 1

30.00% Super Mario 3D World Title Screen
30.00% Yakuza 0 Debt Cleanup
30.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Poison Ivy
30.00% Steins;Gate: Linear Bounded Phenogram Dystopia [Phone]
30.00% Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine False Teeth
30.00% Fire Emblem Fates Far Dawn (Storm)
30.00% BattleBlock Theater Menu Theme
30.00% Yoshi’s Woolly World Craft Island
30.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Ominous Prognisticks
29.17% Super Mario 3D World World 3
29.17% BattleBlock Theater Laidback Thrills
29.17% Flowers: Le Volume sur Automne Sanctuaire
29.17% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Trophy Shop
29.17% Yoshi’s Woolly World Amiibo Hut
29.17% Read Only Memories Distant Scenery
29.17% The Last Guardian Dreams of Trico
28.57% Persona 4 Dancing All Night Your Affection [Daisuke Asakura Remix]
28.57% Leaf Me Alone Temple
28.57% Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth Labyrinth I- Guardian
25.00% Hand of Fate Resistance
25.00% Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Leave Her Johnny
25.00% Fire Emblem Fates Road Taken (Roar)
20.00% Destiny Hope For The Future
15.00% Year Walk Årsgång

Projected Bubble: 47.62%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 33 will be active until Thursday February 24th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 32 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 34 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 33 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 33 is open until Thursday February 24th at 10:00PM Pacific