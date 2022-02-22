Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 32

Group 30 Results

Spoiler 65.00% NieR: Automata™ DEMO 120161128 Alien Manifestation [Vocal Version] 60.00% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Pedal Glider 55.00% Crypt of the NecroDancer A Cold Sweat 50.00% D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die Detective of the Past 45.00% Xenoblade Chronicles X N木ig木ht木L (Noctilum Night) 45.00% SteamWorld Heist Clockwork Vaudeville 45.00% Resogun Avernus 40.00% Child of Light Down to a Dusty Plain 40.00% Final Fantasy XV Valse Di Fantastica [Yoko Shimomura] 40.00% Guacamelee! Sierra Morena 40.00% Stardew Valley Nature’s Crescendo 40.00% DoDonPachi SaiDaiOuJou Taiji [Boss] [Arr. Yoshimi Kudo] 35.00% Laserlife Nature 35.00% Heaven Variant Soul Capability Activate 35.00% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Jammin’ Jams 35.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Shadow of the Body 35.00% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Wing Ding 35.00% Kirby and the Rainbow Curse Kirby + Kirby 30.00% Super Mario 3D World Title Screen 30.00% Yakuza 0 Debt Cleanup 30.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Poison Ivy 25.00% Technobabylon Superhighway 15.00% King’s Quest A Knight Named Sir Cumference 10.00% Don’t Starve Main Theme [collapse]

Spoiler 28.57% Rhythm Heaven Megamix Pajama Party 28.57% Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan Town -The Bliss of the Twilight 28.57% Gray Matter [Steam] The Daedalus Club [Robert Holmes] 28.57% Contrast Kat’s Song (ft. Laura Ellis) 28.57% Dark Rose Valkyrie With the Girls [TrioDesign] 28.57% Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force FULL CONTACT -ADF ver- [Toshimichi Isoe] 28.57% Laserlife Origin 28.57% Hylics Basement 28.57% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel The Decisive Collision 28.57% Shin Megami Tensei IV Battle A1 – Naraku Battle Theme 28.57% Undertale Once Upon a Time 28.57% Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns Tarir, The Forgotten City 28.57% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Torn from the Heavens 28.57% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Imagination 28.57% Zero Time Dilemma Placidity 2nd Mix 28.57% Persona 5 Restlessness 28.57% Shin Megami Tensei IV Negotiations 28.57% Mario Kart 8 Rainbow Road 28.57% Proteus Proteus Suite II – 2 28.57% Severed Take My Hand (Credits) 28.57% Chaos Rings III Holding Hands 25.00% Technobabylon Superhighway 15.00% King’s Quest A Knight Named Sir Cumference 10.00% Don’t Starve Main Theme Projected Bubble: 47.62% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 32 will be active until Wednesday February 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 31 is active until 10PM tonight; vote here. Group 33 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 32 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 32 is open until Wednesday February 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific

