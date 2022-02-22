Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 32

Group 30 Results
|65.00%
|NieR: Automata™ DEMO 120161128
|Alien Manifestation [Vocal Version]
|60.00%
|Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
|Pedal Glider
|55.00%
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|A Cold Sweat
|50.00%
|D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die
|Detective of the Past
|45.00%
|Xenoblade Chronicles X
|N木ig木ht木L (Noctilum Night)
|45.00%
|SteamWorld Heist
|Clockwork Vaudeville
|45.00%
|Resogun
|Avernus
|40.00%
|Child of Light
|Down to a Dusty Plain
|40.00%
|Final Fantasy XV
|Valse Di Fantastica [Yoko Shimomura]
|40.00%
|Guacamelee!
|Sierra Morena
|40.00%
|Stardew Valley
|Nature’s Crescendo
|40.00%
|DoDonPachi SaiDaiOuJou
|Taiji [Boss] [Arr. Yoshimi Kudo]
|35.00%
|Laserlife
|Nature
|35.00%
|Heaven Variant
|Soul Capability Activate
|35.00%
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|Jammin’ Jams
|35.00%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|Shadow of the Body
|35.00%
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|Wing Ding
|35.00%
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
|Kirby + Kirby
|30.00%
|Super Mario 3D World
|Title Screen
|30.00%
|Yakuza 0
|Debt Cleanup
|30.00%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|Poison Ivy
|25.00%
|Technobabylon
|Superhighway
|15.00%
|King’s Quest
|A Knight Named Sir Cumference
|10.00%
|Don’t Starve
|Main Theme
Newley Eliminated 1
|28.57%
|Rhythm Heaven Megamix
|Pajama Party
|28.57%
|Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan
|Town -The Bliss of the Twilight
|28.57%
|Gray Matter [Steam]
|The Daedalus Club [Robert Holmes]
|28.57%
|Contrast
|Kat’s Song (ft. Laura Ellis)
|28.57%
|Dark Rose Valkyrie
|With the Girls [TrioDesign]
|28.57%
|Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force
|FULL CONTACT -ADF ver- [Toshimichi Isoe]
|28.57%
|Laserlife
|Origin
|28.57%
|Hylics
|Basement
|28.57%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|The Decisive Collision
|28.57%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Battle A1 – Naraku Battle Theme
|28.57%
|Undertale
|Once Upon a Time
|28.57%
|Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns
|Tarir, The Forgotten City
|28.57%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|Torn from the Heavens
|28.57%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|Imagination
|28.57%
|Zero Time Dilemma
|Placidity 2nd Mix
|28.57%
|Persona 5
|Restlessness
|28.57%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Negotiations
|28.57%
|Mario Kart 8
|Rainbow Road
|28.57%
|Proteus
|Proteus Suite II – 2
|28.57%
|Severed
|Take My Hand (Credits)
|28.57%
|Chaos Rings III
|Holding Hands
|25.00%
|Technobabylon
|Superhighway
|15.00%
|King’s Quest
|A Knight Named Sir Cumference
|10.00%
|Don’t Starve
|Main Theme
Projected Bubble: 47.62%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 32 will be active until Wednesday February 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 31 is active until 10PM tonight; vote here. Group 33 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 32 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 32 is open until Wednesday February 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific