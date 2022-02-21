Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 31

Group 29 Results

Spoiler 47.37% Danganronpa: Ultra Despair Girls Sho’s Fever Time 47.37% Resogun Ceres 42.11% DoDonPachi SaiDaiOuJou Ai [Stage 3] [Arr. Yoshimi Kudo] 42.11% Severed Domain of the Crows (Battle) 42.11% Pokémon Sun and Moon Hau’oli City (Night) 42.11% Laserlife Dawn 36.84% Rhythm Heaven Megamix First Contact 36.84% Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth Joy – In the Labyrinth 36.84% Grand Kingdom Wagon Ride [Azusa Chiba] 36.84% Kirby and the Rainbow Curse The Beginner’s Room 31.58% Hyper Light Drifter The Hermit 31.58% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan Subway Junction 31.58% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Danger of the Ooze Title Screen 26.32% Undertale Fallen Down (Reprise) 26.32% The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes Ice Cavern 26.32% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Partner’s Theme 26.32% Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land Area 1 Top Down 21.05% Dragon Age: Inquisition The Dawn Will Come 21.05% Axiom Verge Occlusion Lens 21.05% Star Wars: The Old Republic – Galactic Starfighter Galactic Starfighter Music 33 21.05% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Phantom Glimmer 15.79% The Guided Fate Paradox Sacredness 15.79% Monopoly Plus Roll The Dice 10.53% Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Quiet’s Theme [Stefanie Joosten] [collapse]

Spoiler 28.57% Pokémon X & Y Riding Skiddo 28.57% Persona 5 Suspicion 28.57% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn The Maker’s Ruin 28.57% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Pitfire 28.57% Tokyo Xanadu Believe It! 28.57% Sonic Lost World Desert Ruins (Zone 1) 28.57% Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day Special Beam 27.27% Hylics Piano 27.27% Fallout 4 Main Theme 27.27% Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded An Apple for Eve 27.27% Pokémon X & Y Vaniville Town 27.27% Destiny The Traveler 27.27% Gunman Clive 2 The Cowboy is Back in Town 26.32% Undertale Fallen Down (Reprise) 26.32% The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes Ice Cavern 26.32% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Partner’s Theme 26.32% Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land Area 1 Top Down 21.05% Dragon Age: Inquisition The Dawn Will Come 21.05% Axiom Verge Occlusion Lens 21.05% Star Wars: The Old Republic – Galactic Starfighter Galactic Starfighter Music 33 21.05% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Phantom Glimmer 15.79% The Guided Fate Paradox Sacredness 15.79% Monopoly Plus Roll The Dice 10.53% Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Quiet’s Theme [Stefanie Joosten] Projected Bubble: 47.83% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 31 will be active until Tuesday February 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 30 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 32 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 31 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 31 is open until Tuesday February 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific

