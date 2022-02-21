Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 31

Group 29 Results
|47.37%
|Danganronpa: Ultra Despair Girls
|Sho’s Fever Time
|47.37%
|Resogun
|Ceres
|42.11%
|DoDonPachi SaiDaiOuJou
|Ai [Stage 3] [Arr. Yoshimi Kudo]
|42.11%
|Severed
|Domain of the Crows (Battle)
|42.11%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Hau’oli City (Night)
|42.11%
|Laserlife
|Dawn
|36.84%
|Rhythm Heaven Megamix
|First Contact
|36.84%
|Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth
|Joy – In the Labyrinth
|36.84%
|Grand Kingdom
|Wagon Ride [Azusa Chiba]
|36.84%
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
|The Beginner’s Room
|31.58%
|Hyper Light Drifter
|The Hermit
|31.58%
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan
|Subway Junction
|31.58%
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Danger of the Ooze
|Title Screen
|26.32%
|Undertale
|Fallen Down (Reprise)
|26.32%
|The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes
|Ice Cavern
|26.32%
|Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon
|Partner’s Theme
|26.32%
|Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land
|Area 1 Top Down
|21.05%
|Dragon Age: Inquisition
|The Dawn Will Come
|21.05%
|Axiom Verge
|Occlusion Lens
|21.05%
|Star Wars: The Old Republic – Galactic Starfighter
|Galactic Starfighter Music 33
|21.05%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
|Phantom Glimmer
|15.79%
|The Guided Fate Paradox
|Sacredness
|15.79%
|Monopoly Plus
|Roll The Dice
|10.53%
|Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
|Quiet’s Theme [Stefanie Joosten]
Newley Eliminated 1
|28.57%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Riding Skiddo
|28.57%
|Persona 5
|Suspicion
|28.57%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|The Maker’s Ruin
|28.57%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|Pitfire
|28.57%
|Tokyo Xanadu
|Believe It!
|28.57%
|Sonic Lost World
|Desert Ruins (Zone 1)
|28.57%
|Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day
|Special Beam
|27.27%
|Hylics
|Piano
|27.27%
|Fallout 4
|Main Theme
|27.27%
|Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
|An Apple for Eve
|27.27%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Vaniville Town
|27.27%
|Destiny
|The Traveler
|27.27%
|Gunman Clive 2
|The Cowboy is Back in Town
|26.32%
Projected Bubble: 47.83%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 31 will be active until Tuesday February 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 30 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 32 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 31 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 31 is open until Tuesday February 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific