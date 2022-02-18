Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 30

Group 28 Results

73.68% Kirby and the Rainbow Curse Beware the Forest Fungus
73.68% Undertale Megalovania
68.42% Crypt of the NecroDancer Deep Sea Bass (Coral Riff)
52.63% Sonic Lost World Hidden World (Cublicated)
52.63% Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Welcome to This Wonderful Space
47.37% Wolfenstein: The New Order Ransacked
47.37% Undertale Asgore
47.37% Furi My Only Chance [The Toxic Avenger]
47.37% Unravel Mist in the Mire
47.37% Guacamelee! Boss Theme
42.11% Sonic Lost World Desert Ruins (Zone 4)
42.11% Duet Exchange (feat. Luke Howard)
42.11% Pokémon Sun and Moon Battle! (Elite Four)
36.84% Flowers: Le Volume sur Automne Logique
31.58% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Sultana Dreaming
31.58% Severed Crow Golem
31.58% Risk of Rain Hailstorm
26.32% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Bo-Down
26.32% Never Alone / Kisima Inŋitchuŋa Whale Spirit
21.05% Oreshika: Tainted Bloodlines WILL [Lioko Kihara]
21.05% Terraria Title Theme
21.05% Guild Wars 2: Living World Season 2 The Golden Cave
15.79% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn The Dark’s Embrace
15.79% Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know! Candy Kingdom

Newly Eliminated1

27.27% Dreamfall Chapters Book One: Reborn Europolis
27.27% Abzu Chaos, the Mother
27.27% Hyper Light Drifter Stasis Awakening
27.27% Dark Souls III Firelink Shrine
27.27% Valkyrie Anatomia -The Origin- Behave Irrationally II
27.27% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Hubris
27.27% Bloodborne Bloodborne
27.27% The Guided Fate Paradox End Voice
26.09% Gray Matter [Steam] David’s Theme [Piano- Robert Holmes]
26.09% Mighty No. 9 Burning Military Base (Military Base Stage)
26.09% Civilization: Beyond Earth Promethan
26.09% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Showdown Mountain
26.09% Gray Matter [Steam] Safe in Arms [The Scarlet Furies]
26.09% The Banner Saga 2 Even The Trees Can Smell Your Blood
26.09% Shin Megami Tensei IV Ginza Underground District
25.00% Sunless Sea Hull is Other People
25.00% Dungeon of the Endless Crystal Quest
Projected Bubble: 50.00%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 30 will be active until Monday February 21st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 29 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 31 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 30 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 30 is open until Monday February 21st at 10:00PM Pacific