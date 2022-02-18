Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 30

Group 28 Results
|73.68%
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
|Beware the Forest Fungus
|73.68%
|Undertale
|Megalovania
|68.42%
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|Deep Sea Bass (Coral Riff)
|52.63%
|Sonic Lost World
|Hidden World (Cublicated)
|52.63%
|Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth
|Welcome to This Wonderful Space
|47.37%
|Wolfenstein: The New Order
|Ransacked
|47.37%
|Undertale
|Asgore
|47.37%
|Furi
|My Only Chance [The Toxic Avenger]
|47.37%
|Unravel
|Mist in the Mire
|47.37%
|Guacamelee!
|Boss Theme
|42.11%
|Sonic Lost World
|Desert Ruins (Zone 4)
|42.11%
|Duet
|Exchange (feat. Luke Howard)
|42.11%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Battle! (Elite Four)
|36.84%
|Flowers: Le Volume sur Automne
|Logique
|31.58%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|Sultana Dreaming
|31.58%
|Severed
|Crow Golem
|31.58%
|Risk of Rain
|Hailstorm
|26.32%
|Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know!
|Candy Kingdom
Newly Eliminated1
|27.27%
|Dreamfall Chapters Book One: Reborn
|Europolis
|27.27%
|Abzu
|Chaos, the Mother
|27.27%
|Hyper Light Drifter
|Stasis Awakening
|27.27%
|Dark Souls III
|Firelink Shrine
|27.27%
|Valkyrie Anatomia -The Origin-
|Behave Irrationally II
|27.27%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|Hubris
|27.27%
|Bloodborne
|Bloodborne
|27.27%
|The Guided Fate Paradox
|End Voice
|26.32%
|26.09%
|Gray Matter [Steam]
|David’s Theme [Piano- Robert Holmes]
|26.09%
|Mighty No. 9
|Burning Military Base (Military Base Stage)
|26.09%
|Civilization: Beyond Earth
|Promethan
|26.09%
|Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon
|Showdown Mountain
|26.09%
|Gray Matter [Steam]
|Safe in Arms [The Scarlet Furies]
|26.09%
|The Banner Saga 2
|Even The Trees Can Smell Your Blood
|26.09%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Ginza Underground District
|25.00%
|Sunless Sea
|Hull is Other People
|25.00%
|Dungeon of the Endless
|Crystal Quest
|21.05%
Projected Bubble: 50.00%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 30 will be active until Monday February 21st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 29 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 31 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 30 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 30 is open until Monday February 21st at 10:00PM Pacific