Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 30

Group 28 Results

Spoiler 73.68% Kirby and the Rainbow Curse Beware the Forest Fungus 73.68% Undertale Megalovania 68.42% Crypt of the NecroDancer Deep Sea Bass (Coral Riff) 52.63% Sonic Lost World Hidden World (Cublicated) 52.63% Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Welcome to This Wonderful Space 47.37% Wolfenstein: The New Order Ransacked 47.37% Undertale Asgore 47.37% Furi My Only Chance [The Toxic Avenger] 47.37% Unravel Mist in the Mire 47.37% Guacamelee! Boss Theme 42.11% Sonic Lost World Desert Ruins (Zone 4) 42.11% Duet Exchange (feat. Luke Howard) 42.11% Pokémon Sun and Moon Battle! (Elite Four) 36.84% Flowers: Le Volume sur Automne Logique 31.58% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Sultana Dreaming 31.58% Severed Crow Golem 31.58% Risk of Rain Hailstorm 26.32% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Bo-Down 26.32% Never Alone / Kisima Inŋitchuŋa Whale Spirit 21.05% Oreshika: Tainted Bloodlines WILL [Lioko Kihara] 21.05% Terraria Title Theme 21.05% Guild Wars 2: Living World Season 2 The Golden Cave 15.79% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn The Dark’s Embrace 15.79% Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know! Candy Kingdom [collapse]

Spoiler 27.27% Dreamfall Chapters Book One: Reborn Europolis 27.27% Abzu Chaos, the Mother 27.27% Hyper Light Drifter Stasis Awakening 27.27% Dark Souls III Firelink Shrine 27.27% Valkyrie Anatomia -The Origin- Behave Irrationally II 27.27% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Hubris 27.27% Bloodborne Bloodborne 27.27% The Guided Fate Paradox End Voice 26.32% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Bo-Down 26.32% Never Alone / Kisima Inŋitchuŋa Whale Spirit 26.09% Gray Matter [Steam] David’s Theme [Piano- Robert Holmes] 26.09% Mighty No. 9 Burning Military Base (Military Base Stage) 26.09% Civilization: Beyond Earth Promethan 26.09% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Showdown Mountain 26.09% Gray Matter [Steam] Safe in Arms [The Scarlet Furies] 26.09% The Banner Saga 2 Even The Trees Can Smell Your Blood 26.09% Shin Megami Tensei IV Ginza Underground District 25.00% Sunless Sea Hull is Other People 25.00% Dungeon of the Endless Crystal Quest 21.05% Oreshika: Tainted Bloodlines WILL [Lioko Kihara] 21.05% Terraria Title Theme 21.05% Guild Wars 2: Living World Season 2 The Golden Cave 15.79% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn The Dark’s Embrace 15.79% Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know! Candy Kingdom Projected Bubble: 50.00% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 30 will be active until Monday February 21st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 29 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 31 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 30 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 30 is open until Monday February 21st at 10:00PM Pacific

