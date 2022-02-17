Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 29

Group 27 Results
|50.00%
|Freedom Planet
|Fortune Night 2
|50.00%
|Heaven Variant
|Can I Overcome
|50.00%
|Sonic: After The Sequel
|Disco Heat – For Redhot Ride Act 3
|45.45%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|Ink Long Dry
|45.45%
|Yoshi’s Woolly World
|Fluffin’ Puffin Babysitting
|45.45%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|Locus
|45.45%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|The Mushroomery
|40.91%
|ibb & obb
|Post Hero
|40.91%
|Doom (2016)
|BFG Division
|40.91%
|Tokyo Xanadu
|X.R.C.
|40.91%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Elite Four Battle
|40.91%
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|Fields of Ard Skellig
|36.36%
|Xenoblade Chronicles X
|Don’t worry (Flight Theme) [Aimee Blackschleger]
|36.36%
|Risk of Rain
|Aurora Borealis
|31.82%
|Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
|Rottytops
|31.82%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Seafolk Village (Night)
|31.82%
|Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness
|Beyond the Clear Sky
|27.27%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|Hubris
|27.27%
|Bloodborne
|Bloodborne
|27.27%
|The Guided Fate Paradox
|End Voice
|22.73%
|Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
|The Penthouse
|13.64%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|Thunderer
|13.64%
|Persona 5
|Nothingness…?
|13.64%
|Persona 5
|The Days When My Mother Was There -another version-
Newly Eliminated1
|25.00%
|Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land
|Final Boss
|25.00%
|Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land
|Platforming 3
|25.00%
|Splatoon
|Great Octoweapons Phase 3
|25.00%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|Tumbling Down
|25.00%
|The Last of Us
|All Gone [No Escape]
|25.00%
|Alien: Isolation
|Escape From Habitation Decks
|25.00%
|Bloodborne
|Main Menu Theme
|25.00%
|Rayman Legends
|Gloo Gloo
|25.00%
|BattleBlock Theater
|Tenorius
|25.00%
|Apotheon
|Trojan Shores
|25.00%
|Mighty Switch Force 2
|Tally Screen (Good Night and I Love You Mix)
|25.00%
|The Wolf Among Us
|Funeral Crashers
|25.00%
|Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day
|Galactic★GAL-ACT
|25.00%
|World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor
|Visions of the Prophet
|25.00%
|Fire Emblem Fates
|Destiny, Help Us
|25.00%
|Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
|Fish in the Sea
|25.00%
|Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft
|Bad Reputation
|25.00%
|Phantasy Star Nova
|Akasabi Kouya no Souguu-sen
|25.00%
|Ridiculous Fishing
|Home Waters – Down
|25.00%
|Sunless Sea
|Fluke’s Fathoms
|22.73%
|Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
|The Penthouse
|13.64%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|Thunderer
|13.64%
|Persona 5
|Nothingness…?
|13.64%
|Persona 5
|The Days When My Mother Was There -another version-
Projected Bubble: 50.00%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 29 will be active until Sunday February 20th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 28 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 30 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 29 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 29 is open until Sunday February 20th at 10:00PM Pacific