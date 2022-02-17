Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 29

Group 27 Results

Spoiler 50.00% Freedom Planet Fortune Night 2 50.00% Heaven Variant Can I Overcome 50.00% Sonic: After The Sequel Disco Heat – For Redhot Ride Act 3 45.45% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Ink Long Dry 45.45% Yoshi’s Woolly World Fluffin’ Puffin Babysitting 45.45% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Locus 45.45% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward The Mushroomery 40.91% ibb & obb Post Hero 40.91% Doom (2016) BFG Division 40.91% Tokyo Xanadu X.R.C. 40.91% Pokémon X & Y Elite Four Battle 40.91% The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Fields of Ard Skellig 36.36% Xenoblade Chronicles X Don’t worry (Flight Theme) [Aimee Blackschleger] 36.36% Risk of Rain Aurora Borealis 31.82% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Rottytops 31.82% Pokémon Sun and Moon Seafolk Village (Night) 31.82% Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness Beyond the Clear Sky 27.27% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Hubris 27.27% Bloodborne Bloodborne 27.27% The Guided Fate Paradox End Voice 22.73% Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded The Penthouse 13.64% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Thunderer 13.64% Persona 5 Nothingness…? 13.64% Persona 5 The Days When My Mother Was There -another version- [collapse]

Spoiler 25.00% Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land Final Boss 25.00% Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land Platforming 3 25.00% Splatoon Great Octoweapons Phase 3 25.00% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Tumbling Down 25.00% The Last of Us All Gone [No Escape] 25.00% Alien: Isolation Escape From Habitation Decks 25.00% Bloodborne Main Menu Theme 25.00% Rayman Legends Gloo Gloo 25.00% BattleBlock Theater Tenorius 25.00% Apotheon Trojan Shores 25.00% Mighty Switch Force 2 Tally Screen (Good Night and I Love You Mix) 25.00% The Wolf Among Us Funeral Crashers 25.00% Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day Galactic★GAL-ACT 25.00% World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor Visions of the Prophet 25.00% Fire Emblem Fates Destiny, Help Us 25.00% Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Fish in the Sea 25.00% Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft Bad Reputation 25.00% Phantasy Star Nova Akasabi Kouya no Souguu-sen 25.00% Ridiculous Fishing Home Waters – Down 25.00% Sunless Sea Fluke’s Fathoms 22.73% Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded The Penthouse 13.64% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Thunderer 13.64% Persona 5 Nothingness…? 13.64% Persona 5 The Days When My Mother Was There -another version- Projected Bubble: 50.00% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 29 will be active until Sunday February 20th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 28 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 30 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 29 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 29 is open until Sunday February 20th at 10:00PM Pacific

