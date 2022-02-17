Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 29

Group 27 Results

Spoiler

50.00% Freedom Planet Fortune Night 2
50.00% Heaven Variant Can I Overcome
50.00% Sonic: After The Sequel Disco Heat – For Redhot Ride Act 3
45.45% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Ink Long Dry
45.45% Yoshi’s Woolly World Fluffin’ Puffin Babysitting
45.45% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Locus
45.45% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward The Mushroomery
40.91% ibb & obb Post Hero
40.91% Doom (2016) BFG Division
40.91% Tokyo Xanadu X.R.C.
40.91% Pokémon X & Y Elite Four Battle
40.91% The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Fields of Ard Skellig
36.36% Xenoblade Chronicles X Don’t worry (Flight Theme) [Aimee Blackschleger]
36.36% Risk of Rain Aurora Borealis
31.82% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Rottytops
31.82% Pokémon Sun and Moon Seafolk Village (Night)
31.82% Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness Beyond the Clear Sky
27.27% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Hubris
27.27% Bloodborne Bloodborne
27.27% The Guided Fate Paradox End Voice
22.73% Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded The Penthouse
13.64% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Thunderer
13.64% Persona 5 Nothingness…?
13.64% Persona 5 The Days When My Mother Was There -another version-

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

25.00% Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land Final Boss
25.00% Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land Platforming 3
25.00% Splatoon Great Octoweapons Phase 3
25.00% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Tumbling Down
25.00% The Last of Us All Gone [No Escape]
25.00% Alien: Isolation Escape From Habitation Decks
25.00% Bloodborne Main Menu Theme
25.00% Rayman Legends Gloo Gloo
25.00% BattleBlock Theater Tenorius
25.00% Apotheon Trojan Shores
25.00% Mighty Switch Force 2 Tally Screen (Good Night and I Love You Mix)
25.00% The Wolf Among Us Funeral Crashers
25.00% Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day Galactic★GAL-ACT
25.00% World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor Visions of the Prophet
25.00% Fire Emblem Fates Destiny, Help Us
25.00% Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Fish in the Sea
25.00% Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft Bad Reputation
25.00% Phantasy Star Nova Akasabi Kouya no Souguu-sen
25.00% Ridiculous Fishing Home Waters – Down
25.00% Sunless Sea Fluke’s Fathoms
22.73% Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded The Penthouse
13.64% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Thunderer
13.64% Persona 5 Nothingness…?
13.64% Persona 5 The Days When My Mother Was There -another version-

Projected Bubble: 50.00%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 29 will be active until Sunday February 20th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 28 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 30 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 29 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

[collapse]
(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

[collapse]
(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

[collapse]
(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

[collapse]
(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

[collapse]
(51-60)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

Group 58

Group 59

Group 60

[collapse]
(61-70)

Group 61

Group 62

Group 63

Group 64

Group 65

Group 66

Group 67

Group 68

Group 69

Group 70

[collapse]
(71-80)

Group 71

Group 72

Group 73

Group 74

Group 75

Group 76

Group 77

Group 78

Group 79

Group 80

[collapse]
(81-90)

Group 81

Group 82

Group 83

Group 84

Group 85

Group 86

Group 87

Group 88

Group 89

Group 90

[collapse]
(91-98)

Group 91

Group 92

Group 93

Group 94

Group 95

Group 96

Group 97

Group 98

[collapse]

Again, voting for group 29 is open until Sunday February 20th at 10:00PM Pacific