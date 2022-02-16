Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 28

Group 26 Results

52.38% Transistor We All Become
52.38% Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA Gens D’Armes
52.38% Persona 5 The Days When My Mother Was There
47.62% Monument Valley: Forgotten Shores The Thief [Stafford Bawler]
47.62% Final Fantasy XV Rodeo de Chocobo [Arr. Mitsuhiro Ohta]
42.86% Deadbolt Break of Dawn
42.86% Shovel Knight End of Days
42.86% Crypt of the NecroDancer For Whom the Knell Tolls
38.10% Child of Light Dark Creatures
38.10% The Wonderful 101 The Won-Stoppable Wonderful 100 [Hiroshi Yamaguchi]
38.10% Persona 4 Dancing All Night Reach Out To The Truth [Dancing on PERSONA STAGE]
38.10% Persona 4 Dancing All Night Backside of the TV Lotus Juice Remix
33.33% Dungeon of the Endless Main Theme
33.33% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Serenity
33.33% Oxenfree Cleanslate
33.33% ibb & obb Krabs
33.33% Bravely Second: End Layer Battle of Oblivion
33.33% Gravity Ghost Flower Girl
28.57% Tokyo Xanadu Believe It!
28.57% Sonic Lost World Desert Ruins (Zone 1)
28.57% Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day Special Beam
23.81% Final Fantasy Record Keeper Medley of the Valentine’s Day 2016 [FFRK Ver. Arrange]
19.05% Bayonetta 2 The Legend of Aesir
19.05% Thumper Omega

Newley Eliminated 1

25.00% Project DIVA F 2nd [Live Studio] Tell Your World [kz/livetune]
25.00% Civilization: Beyond Earth Beauty in the Eye of the Orbiter
25.00% Hylics Afterlife
25.00% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Xenoblade Chronicles Medley
23.81% Fire Emblem Fates In the Stars
23.81% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Scuttle Town: Reinvention
23.81% Freedom Wars Cascade
23.81% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Graveyard of Dreams
23.81% Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Main Theme
23.81% Persona 5 My Homie
23.81% Pokémon Sun and Moon Ride Pokémon (Aquatic)
23.81% Pokémon Sun and Moon Alola Region Theme
23.81% Picross 3D Round 2 BGM Mystery
23.81% Undertale Finale
23.81% Zero Time Dilemma Nostalgic Scenery
23.81% Bar Oasis 2 Aftertaste #1 Missed Call [Nauts]
23.81% World of Final Fantasy World of Battle [Masashi Hamauzu]
23.81% The Banner Saga 2 With Eyes To The Endless Sun
23.81% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Class VII
23.81% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Atrocious Raid
23.81% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Blurry Flurry
23.81% Final Fantasy Record Keeper Medley of the Valentine’s Day 2016 [FFRK Ver. Arrange]
19.05% Bayonetta 2 The Legend of Aesir
19.05% Thumper Omega

Projected Bubble: 50.00%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 28 will be active until Thursday February 17th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 27 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 29 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 28 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 28 is open until Thursday February 17th at 10:00PM Pacific