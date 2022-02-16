Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 28

Group 26 Results

Spoiler 52.38% Transistor We All Become 52.38% Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA Gens D’Armes 52.38% Persona 5 The Days When My Mother Was There 47.62% Monument Valley: Forgotten Shores The Thief [Stafford Bawler] 47.62% Final Fantasy XV Rodeo de Chocobo [Arr. Mitsuhiro Ohta] 42.86% Deadbolt Break of Dawn 42.86% Shovel Knight End of Days 42.86% Crypt of the NecroDancer For Whom the Knell Tolls 38.10% Child of Light Dark Creatures 38.10% The Wonderful 101 The Won-Stoppable Wonderful 100 [Hiroshi Yamaguchi] 38.10% Persona 4 Dancing All Night Reach Out To The Truth [Dancing on PERSONA STAGE] 38.10% Persona 4 Dancing All Night Backside of the TV Lotus Juice Remix 33.33% Dungeon of the Endless Main Theme 33.33% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Serenity 33.33% Oxenfree Cleanslate 33.33% ibb & obb Krabs 33.33% Bravely Second: End Layer Battle of Oblivion 33.33% Gravity Ghost Flower Girl 28.57% Tokyo Xanadu Believe It! 28.57% Sonic Lost World Desert Ruins (Zone 1) 28.57% Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day Special Beam 23.81% Final Fantasy Record Keeper Medley of the Valentine’s Day 2016 [FFRK Ver. Arrange] 19.05% Bayonetta 2 The Legend of Aesir 19.05% Thumper Omega [collapse]

Spoiler 25.00% Project DIVA F 2nd [Live Studio] Tell Your World [kz/livetune] 25.00% Civilization: Beyond Earth Beauty in the Eye of the Orbiter 25.00% Hylics Afterlife 25.00% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Xenoblade Chronicles Medley 23.81% Fire Emblem Fates In the Stars 23.81% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Scuttle Town: Reinvention 23.81% Freedom Wars Cascade 23.81% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Graveyard of Dreams 23.81% Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Main Theme 23.81% Persona 5 My Homie 23.81% Pokémon Sun and Moon Ride Pokémon (Aquatic) 23.81% Pokémon Sun and Moon Alola Region Theme 23.81% Picross 3D Round 2 BGM Mystery 23.81% Undertale Finale 23.81% Zero Time Dilemma Nostalgic Scenery 23.81% Bar Oasis 2 Aftertaste #1 Missed Call [Nauts] 23.81% World of Final Fantasy World of Battle [Masashi Hamauzu] 23.81% The Banner Saga 2 With Eyes To The Endless Sun 23.81% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Class VII 23.81% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Atrocious Raid 23.81% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Blurry Flurry 23.81% Final Fantasy Record Keeper Medley of the Valentine’s Day 2016 [FFRK Ver. Arrange] 19.05% Bayonetta 2 The Legend of Aesir 19.05% Thumper Omega Projected Bubble: 50.00% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 28 will be active until Thursday February 17th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 27 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 29 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 28 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 28 is open until Thursday February 17th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...