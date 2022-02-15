Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 27

Group 25 Results
|76.19%
|AG Drive
|They Call Me Speed [Original] [Jonne Valtonen]
|61.90%
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|Momentum Mori
|61.90%
|Shovel Knight
|The Requiem of Shield Knight
|57.14%
|Undertale
|Ruins
|52.38%
|Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
|The Sky Bridge
|47.62%
|Splatoon
|Tentacular Circus
|47.62%
|Splatoon
|Seaskape
|47.62%
|Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
|Destroyed But Not Forgotten
|47.62%
|Abzu
|Balaenoptera Musculus
|42.86%
|Mario Kart 8
|Water Park
|42.86%
|MIND=0
|Dash [Toshimichi Isoe]
|38.10%
|The Legend of Dark Witch
|Sanctuary
|38.10%
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|The Song of the Sword-Dancer [Marcin Przybyłowicz & Percival]
|38.10%
|Pikmin 3
|Fruit Analysis
|38.10%
|Heroine’s Quest
|Sightseeing
|38.10%
|Heroine’s Quest
|Ylfing’s Keep
|38.10%
|Hyrule Warriors
|The Legend of Zelda [Main Theme]
|33.33%
|The Banner Saga
|Onward
|33.33%
|Hyper Light Drifter
|The Sentients
|28.57%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|Pitfire
|23.81%
|Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix
|Swim This Way
|23.81%
|Ni No Kuni
|Miracle ~ Reunion ~
|23.81%
|Heroine’s Quest
|Nightfall
|19.05%
|Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth
|Dashing Through Kowloon
They Call Me Speed ties Death By Glamour for #1 overall so far. The Cinderella has become the favorite!
Newley Eliminated 1
|23.81%
|Grim Dawn
|They Come
|23.81%
|Terraria
|Alternate Day
|23.81%
|Bloodborne
|Lady Maria
|23.81%
|Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix
|Swim This Way
|23.81%
|Ni No Kuni
|Miracle ~ Reunion ~
|23.81%
|Heroine’s Quest
|Nightfall
|22.73%
|Star Wars: The Old Republic – Rise of the Hutt Cartel
|Makeb, the Impending Calamity
|22.73%
|Fire Emblem Awakening
|You have Power… Like Mine
|22.73%
|Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon
|Drilbur Coal Mines
|22.73%
|The Lord of the Rings Online: Helm’s Deep
|Defeat
|22.73%
|Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE
|Reincarnation [Concert] [Yoshino Nanjo]
|22.73%
|Dark Souls II
|King Vendrick
|22.73%
|Gravity Ghost
|Cloud Chamber
|22.73%
|The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds
|Yuga Theme
|22.73%
|Persona 5
|Price -another version-
|22.73%
|Leaf Me Alone
|Sky
|21.74%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Shalour City
|20.83%
|Year Walk
|Änglamakerskan
|20.83%
|Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
|Devout Faith
|20.00%
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
|Snowball Scuffle
|20.00%
|Firewatch
|Calm After the Storm
|20.00%
|Caligula Effect
|Tokimeki*Reverie [OSTER Project]
|20.00%
|Super Mario 3D World
|The Great Tower
|19.05%
|Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth
|Dashing Through Kowloon
Projected Bubble: 50.00%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 27 will be active until Wednesday February 9th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 26 is active until 10PM tonight; vote here. Group 28 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 27 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 27 is open until Wednesday February 16th at 10:00PM Pacific