Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 27

Group 25 Results

76.19% AG Drive They Call Me Speed [Original] [Jonne Valtonen]
61.90% Crypt of the NecroDancer Momentum Mori
61.90% Shovel Knight The Requiem of Shield Knight
57.14% Undertale Ruins
52.38% Shantae: Half-Genie Hero The Sky Bridge
47.62% Splatoon Tentacular Circus
47.62% Splatoon Seaskape
47.62% Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Destroyed But Not Forgotten
47.62% Abzu Balaenoptera Musculus
42.86% Mario Kart 8 Water Park
42.86% MIND=0 Dash [Toshimichi Isoe]
38.10% The Legend of Dark Witch Sanctuary
38.10% The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt The Song of the Sword-Dancer [Marcin Przybyłowicz & Percival]
38.10% Pikmin 3 Fruit Analysis
38.10% Heroine’s Quest Sightseeing
38.10% Heroine’s Quest Ylfing’s Keep
38.10% Hyrule Warriors The Legend of Zelda [Main Theme]
33.33% The Banner Saga Onward
33.33% Hyper Light Drifter The Sentients
28.57% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Pitfire
23.81% Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix Swim This Way
23.81% Ni No Kuni Miracle ~ Reunion ~
23.81% Heroine’s Quest Nightfall
19.05% Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Dashing Through Kowloon

They Call Me Speed ties Death By Glamour for #1 overall so far. The Cinderella has become the favorite!

Newley Eliminated 1

23.81% Grim Dawn They Come
23.81% Terraria Alternate Day
23.81% Bloodborne Lady Maria
23.81% Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix Swim This Way
23.81% Ni No Kuni Miracle ~ Reunion ~
23.81% Heroine’s Quest Nightfall
22.73% Star Wars: The Old Republic – Rise of the Hutt Cartel Makeb, the Impending Calamity
22.73% Fire Emblem Awakening You have Power… Like Mine
22.73% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Drilbur Coal Mines
22.73% The Lord of the Rings Online: Helm’s Deep Defeat
22.73% Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Reincarnation [Concert] [Yoshino Nanjo]
22.73% Dark Souls II King Vendrick
22.73% Gravity Ghost Cloud Chamber
22.73% The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds Yuga Theme
22.73% Persona 5 Price -another version-
22.73% Leaf Me Alone Sky
21.74% Pokémon X & Y Shalour City
20.83% Year Walk Änglamakerskan
20.83% Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded Devout Faith
20.00% Kirby and the Rainbow Curse Snowball Scuffle
20.00% Firewatch Calm After the Storm
20.00% Caligula Effect Tokimeki*Reverie [OSTER Project]
20.00% Super Mario 3D World The Great Tower
19.05% Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Dashing Through Kowloon

Projected Bubble: 50.00%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 27 will be active until Wednesday February 9th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 26 is active until 10PM tonight; vote here. Group 28 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 27 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 27 is open until Wednesday February 16th at 10:00PM Pacific