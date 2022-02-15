Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 27

Group 25 Results

Spoiler 76.19% AG Drive They Call Me Speed [Original] [Jonne Valtonen] 61.90% Crypt of the NecroDancer Momentum Mori 61.90% Shovel Knight The Requiem of Shield Knight 57.14% Undertale Ruins 52.38% Shantae: Half-Genie Hero The Sky Bridge 47.62% Splatoon Tentacular Circus 47.62% Splatoon Seaskape 47.62% Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Destroyed But Not Forgotten 47.62% Abzu Balaenoptera Musculus 42.86% Mario Kart 8 Water Park 42.86% MIND=0 Dash [Toshimichi Isoe] 38.10% The Legend of Dark Witch Sanctuary 38.10% The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt The Song of the Sword-Dancer [Marcin Przybyłowicz & Percival] 38.10% Pikmin 3 Fruit Analysis 38.10% Heroine’s Quest Sightseeing 38.10% Heroine’s Quest Ylfing’s Keep 38.10% Hyrule Warriors The Legend of Zelda [Main Theme] 33.33% The Banner Saga Onward 33.33% Hyper Light Drifter The Sentients 28.57% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Pitfire 23.81% Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix Swim This Way 23.81% Ni No Kuni Miracle ~ Reunion ~ 23.81% Heroine’s Quest Nightfall 19.05% Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Dashing Through Kowloon They Call Me Speed ties Death By Glamour for #1 overall so far. The Cinderella has become the favorite! [collapse]

Spoiler 23.81% Grim Dawn They Come 23.81% Terraria Alternate Day 23.81% Bloodborne Lady Maria 23.81% Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix Swim This Way 23.81% Ni No Kuni Miracle ~ Reunion ~ 23.81% Heroine’s Quest Nightfall 22.73% Star Wars: The Old Republic – Rise of the Hutt Cartel Makeb, the Impending Calamity 22.73% Fire Emblem Awakening You have Power… Like Mine 22.73% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Drilbur Coal Mines 22.73% The Lord of the Rings Online: Helm’s Deep Defeat 22.73% Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Reincarnation [Concert] [Yoshino Nanjo] 22.73% Dark Souls II King Vendrick 22.73% Gravity Ghost Cloud Chamber 22.73% The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds Yuga Theme 22.73% Persona 5 Price -another version- 22.73% Leaf Me Alone Sky 21.74% Pokémon X & Y Shalour City 20.83% Year Walk Änglamakerskan 20.83% Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded Devout Faith 20.00% Kirby and the Rainbow Curse Snowball Scuffle 20.00% Firewatch Calm After the Storm 20.00% Caligula Effect Tokimeki*Reverie [OSTER Project] 20.00% Super Mario 3D World The Great Tower 19.05% Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Dashing Through Kowloon Projected Bubble: 50.00% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 27 will be active until Wednesday February 9th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 26 is active until 10PM tonight; vote here. Group 28 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 27 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 27 is open until Wednesday February 16th at 10:00PM Pacific

