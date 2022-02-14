Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 26

Group 24 Results
|60.00%
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|Ouroboros Festival
|60.00%
|Mighty Switch Force 2
|Soak Patrol Alpha
|55.00%
|Final Fantasy XV
|Hammerhead [Tetsuya Shibata]
|55.00%
|The Legend of Dark Witch
|Mirror Trap
|55.00%
|Rhythm Heaven Megamix
|Tongue Lashing
|50.00%
|Bayonetta 2
|Alraune Whisperer of Dementia
|50.00%
|Persona 4 Dancing All Night
|NOW I KNOW [YUU MIYAKE Remix]
|40.00%
|Child of Light
|Off To Sleep
|40.00%
|beatmania IIDX 21 SPADA
|Tamayura [DJ Noriken]
|40.00%
|The Legend of Dark Witch
|What’s Safeguard?
|40.00%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
|Blue Destination
|35.00%
|Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon
|Echoes of the Mystical Forest
|35.00%
|Ori and the Blind Forest
|Naru, Embracing the Light
|35.00%
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
|Hooded Allegro Vivace
|35.00%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Route 15
|30.00%
|ibb & obb
|Ghost Cave
|30.00%
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|Sneaking In
|30.00%
|Bravely Second: End Layer
|Punishing Battle
|30.00%
|BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma
|Childish Killer II [Mary Dale Sanchez]
|25.00%
|Hylics
|Afterlife
|25.00%
|Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
|Xenoblade Chronicles Medley
|20.00%
Newley Eliminated 1
|20.00%
|DmC: Devil May Cry
|Feed the Fire
|20.00%
|Fire Emblem Fates
|Justice RIP (Storm)
|20.00%
|Owlboy
|King Kaboon
|20.00%
|Hand of Fate
|Levation
|20.00%
|Year Walk
|Locksång
|20.00%
|Star Wars: The Old Republic – Knights of the Fallen Empire
|Valkorion, the Eternal Emperor
|20.00%
|Stella Glow
|Reddened Galaxy
|20.00%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Snowbelle City
|20.00%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Festival Plaza (Day)
|20.00%
|Laserlife
|Twilight
|20.00%
|Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon
|Within the Sadness
|20.00%
|Severed
|Death
|20.00%
|Project DIVA X
|Beauty Medley- Glossy Mixture
|20.00%
|Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters
|We Weren’t Born In The World Of Loneliness
|20.00%
|Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon
|Glittering Mountain
|20.00%
|Armikrog
|The Hallowed Halls of Heralded Heroes
|20.00%
|Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon
|Things That Live On This Planet
|19.05%
|Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Littleroot Town
|19.05%
|QURARE: Magic Library
|Qupid’s Mischief [Nauts]
|19.05%
|Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
|Sins of the Father [Donna Burke]
|19.05%
|Project DIVA Arcade
|Ghost Rule [DECO * 27]
|15.00%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 26 will be active until Tuesday February 15th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 25 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 27 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 26 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 26 is open until Tuesday February 15th at 10:00PM Pacific