Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 26

Group 24 Results

Spoiler 60.00% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Ouroboros Festival 60.00% Mighty Switch Force 2 Soak Patrol Alpha 55.00% Final Fantasy XV Hammerhead [Tetsuya Shibata] 55.00% The Legend of Dark Witch Mirror Trap 55.00% Rhythm Heaven Megamix Tongue Lashing 50.00% Bayonetta 2 Alraune Whisperer of Dementia 50.00% Persona 4 Dancing All Night NOW I KNOW [YUU MIYAKE Remix] 40.00% Child of Light Off To Sleep 40.00% beatmania IIDX 21 SPADA Tamayura [DJ Noriken] 40.00% The Legend of Dark Witch What’s Safeguard? 40.00% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Blue Destination 35.00% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Echoes of the Mystical Forest 35.00% Ori and the Blind Forest Naru, Embracing the Light 35.00% Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Hooded Allegro Vivace 35.00% Pokémon X & Y Route 15 30.00% ibb & obb Ghost Cave 30.00% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Sneaking In 30.00% Bravely Second: End Layer Punishing Battle 30.00% BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma Childish Killer II [Mary Dale Sanchez] 25.00% Hylics Afterlife 25.00% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Xenoblade Chronicles Medley 20.00% Persona 5 A Woman 20.00% Tales of Xillia A Lord’s City Towering the Mountains 15.00% Parascientific Escape: Cruise in the Distant Seas Track 09 [collapse]

Spoiler 20.00% DmC: Devil May Cry Feed the Fire 20.00% Fire Emblem Fates Justice RIP (Storm) 20.00% Owlboy King Kaboon 20.00% Hand of Fate Levation 20.00% Year Walk Locksång 20.00% Star Wars: The Old Republic – Knights of the Fallen Empire Valkorion, the Eternal Emperor 20.00% Stella Glow Reddened Galaxy 20.00% Pokémon X & Y Snowbelle City 20.00% Pokémon Sun and Moon Festival Plaza (Day) 20.00% Laserlife Twilight 20.00% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Within the Sadness 20.00% Severed Death 20.00% Project DIVA X Beauty Medley- Glossy Mixture 20.00% Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters We Weren’t Born In The World Of Loneliness 20.00% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Glittering Mountain 20.00% Armikrog The Hallowed Halls of Heralded Heroes 20.00% Persona 5 A Woman 20.00% Tales of Xillia A Lord’s City Towering the Mountains 19.05% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Things That Live On This Planet 19.05% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Littleroot Town 19.05% QURARE: Magic Library Qupid’s Mischief [Nauts] 19.05% Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Sins of the Father [Donna Burke] 19.05% Project DIVA Arcade Ghost Rule [DECO * 27] 15.00% Parascientific Escape: Cruise in the Distant Seas Track 09 [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 26 will be active until Tuesday February 15th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 25 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 27 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 26 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 26 is open until Tuesday February 15th at 10:00PM Pacific

