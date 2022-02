I did this two years ago on Valentine’s Day and I might as well do it again.

Post a relationship between fictional characters and I will rate that relationship on a scale from 0-10.

Fictional characters only! I don’t want to hear about your Abraham Lincoln smut or whatever.

Pictures and descriptions are strongly encouraged.

Ratings are completely arbitrary. If you’re gonna get mad because I don’t recognize your ship and give it a one because I don’t understand, don’t post it.

