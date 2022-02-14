Ad Space – Genexa Hates You All

You are now entering Ad Space, a realm of commercials, brought before us so we might examine how they work, and discuss why we both love and hate them so. So it is written …

The Product:

Genexa medicines

The Promotion:

The Pitch:

We think you’re all a bunch of picky little wieners … but you’ve got money, so we’ve met all your picky little wiener demands.

I’ve been doing Ad Space for over a year now, so it’s inevitable that some commercials will remind me of ads I’ve already covered. And this Genexa ad definitely got me thinking of that Miller Genuine Draft commercial I looked at last May, the one where Miller announced it was launching a seltzer … as in, physically launching a case of seltzer on a rocket, because they sure as hell had no interest in making a seltzer.

That ad was clearly made in response to popular demand. A lot of people had been asking if Miller was going to launch a brand of hard seltzers, as some other beer companies had done, and they responded with a passive aggressive attack on anyone who wanted them to make anything besides beer.

This Genexa ad is channeling a lot of the same attitude, but rather than boasting how they won’t give in to popular demand, Genexa is announcing that their company is based on giving in to popular demand.

People want “clean medicine”, without any food dyes or GMOs. And they want to check out all the peer reviewed science behind it. And they want it to not be a product of “The Man”.

So Genexa began marketing a line of medicines meant to address all these concerns … even if, judging by this ad, they resent the people whose concerns they’re addressing. The whole commercial is actors reading off common objections to various medications, only for the narrator to cut them off and say, yes, we heard you, we took care of it, so shut up and buy something already.

Okay, maybe not that harsh, but there’s definitely an element of mockery to all the characters in this commercial, even though they represent the people that Genexa is trying to appeal to. Not since Mr. Delicious have I seen an ad with this much open contempt for its own customers.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...