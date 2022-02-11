Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 25

Group 23 Results
|59.09%
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|In The Face Of Evil
|54.55%
|Super Mario 3D World
|A Boss Approaches
|54.55%
|Cloudbuilt
|Relics of Vigor
|50.00%
|Tales of Zestria
|White Light [Superfly]
|45.45%
|Party Hard
|I Said We Party Tonight
|45.45%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Anistar City
|45.45%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Main Theme
|45.45%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|Oblivion
|40.91%
|Pokémon X & Y
|GTS
|40.91%
|Final Fantasy XV
|Veiled in Black [Yoko Shimomura]
|40.91%
|Bar Oasis 2 Aftertaste #1
|Woman with Margarita [Nauts]
|40.91%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Battle B8
|36.36%
|Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft
|Don’t Let Your Guard Down
|36.36%
|Picross 3D Round 2
|BGM Fantasy
|36.36%
|Gravity Ghost
|Owls
|36.36%
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|Forest Folly
|31.82%
|Mario Kart 8
|Sweet Sweet Canyon
|31.82%
|Abzu
|Then Were Created The Gods In The Midst Of Heaven
|31.82%
|Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
|Randy Dandy Oh
|27.27%
|Valkyrie Anatomia -The Origin-
|Behave Irrationally II
|22.73%
|Persona 5
|Price -another version-
|22.73%
|Leaf Me Alone
|Sky
|18.18%
|Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
|Mine Cart Sunset Rundown
|9.09%
|Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
|Channel Surfing
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
