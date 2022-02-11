Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 25

Group 23 Results

Spoiler 59.09% Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number In The Face Of Evil 54.55% Super Mario 3D World A Boss Approaches 54.55% Cloudbuilt Relics of Vigor 50.00% Tales of Zestria White Light [Superfly] 45.45% Party Hard I Said We Party Tonight 45.45% Pokémon X & Y Anistar City 45.45% Shin Megami Tensei IV Main Theme 45.45% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Oblivion 40.91% Pokémon X & Y GTS 40.91% Final Fantasy XV Veiled in Black [Yoko Shimomura] 40.91% Bar Oasis 2 Aftertaste #1 Woman with Margarita [Nauts] 40.91% Shin Megami Tensei IV Battle B8 36.36% Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft Don’t Let Your Guard Down 36.36% Picross 3D Round 2 BGM Fantasy 36.36% Gravity Ghost Owls 36.36% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Forest Folly 31.82% Mario Kart 8 Sweet Sweet Canyon 31.82% Abzu Then Were Created The Gods In The Midst Of Heaven 31.82% Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Randy Dandy Oh 27.27% Valkyrie Anatomia -The Origin- Behave Irrationally II 22.73% Persona 5 Price -another version- 22.73% Leaf Me Alone Sky 18.18% Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker Mine Cart Sunset Rundown 9.09% Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded Channel Surfing [collapse]

Spoiler 18.18% The Bridge Water Prelude 18.18% The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds Stealth Maze 18.18% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Primal Judgement 18.18% Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth Laser Beam 18.18% Danganronpa: Ultra Despair Girls Absolute Despair Girl 18.18% Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day Makushitate 18.18% Project DIVA Arcade Nice To Meet You, Mr. Earthling [Pinnochio-P] 18.18% Picross 3D Round 2 Tutorial 18.18% Heroine’s Quest Gandvik 18.18% ibb & obb Krabs Chased 18.18% Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker Mine Cart Sunset Rundown 17.39% Apotheon The Deer 17.39% Yakuza 0 t u s k [Hidenori Shoji] 17.39% King’s Quest Good Knight Stories 17.39% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Trouble Outbreak 17.39% Pokémon Sun and Moon Salon 17.39% Persona 5 Alright 16.67% Tales of Xillia Interstitial World 15.00% Undertale Hotel 15.00% Aion: Upheaval Pray for the People Forgotten 15.00% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Danger of the Ooze Turtles HQ 15.00% Rise of the Tomb Raider Main Theme 14.29% Pokémon X & Y Parfum Palace 9.09% Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded Channel Surfing [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 25 will be active until Monday February 14th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 24 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 26 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 25 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

