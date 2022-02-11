Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 25

Group 23 Results

59.09% Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number In The Face Of Evil
54.55% Super Mario 3D World A Boss Approaches
54.55% Cloudbuilt Relics of Vigor
50.00% Tales of Zestria White Light [Superfly]
45.45% Party Hard I Said We Party Tonight
45.45% Pokémon X & Y Anistar City
45.45% Shin Megami Tensei IV Main Theme
45.45% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Oblivion
40.91% Pokémon X & Y GTS
40.91% Final Fantasy XV Veiled in Black [Yoko Shimomura]
40.91% Bar Oasis 2 Aftertaste #1 Woman with Margarita [Nauts]
40.91% Shin Megami Tensei IV Battle B8
36.36% Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft Don’t Let Your Guard Down
36.36% Picross 3D Round 2 BGM Fantasy
36.36% Gravity Ghost Owls
36.36% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Forest Folly
31.82% Mario Kart 8 Sweet Sweet Canyon
31.82% Abzu Then Were Created The Gods In The Midst Of Heaven
31.82% Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Randy Dandy Oh
27.27% Valkyrie Anatomia -The Origin- Behave Irrationally II
22.73% Persona 5 Price -another version-
22.73% Leaf Me Alone Sky
18.18% Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker Mine Cart Sunset Rundown
9.09% Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded Channel Surfing

Newly Eliminated1

18.18% The Bridge Water Prelude
18.18% The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds Stealth Maze
18.18% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Primal Judgement
18.18% Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth Laser Beam
18.18% Danganronpa: Ultra Despair Girls Absolute Despair Girl
18.18% Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day Makushitate
18.18% Project DIVA Arcade Nice To Meet You, Mr. Earthling [Pinnochio-P]
18.18% Picross 3D Round 2 Tutorial
18.18% Heroine’s Quest Gandvik
18.18% ibb & obb Krabs Chased
18.18% Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker Mine Cart Sunset Rundown
17.39% Apotheon The Deer
17.39% Yakuza 0 t u s k [Hidenori Shoji]
17.39% King’s Quest Good Knight Stories
17.39% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Trouble Outbreak
17.39% Pokémon Sun and Moon Salon
17.39% Persona 5 Alright
16.67% Tales of Xillia Interstitial World
15.00% Undertale Hotel
15.00% Aion: Upheaval Pray for the People Forgotten
15.00% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Danger of the Ooze Turtles HQ
15.00% Rise of the Tomb Raider Main Theme
14.29% Pokémon X & Y Parfum Palace
9.09% Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded Channel Surfing

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 25 will be active until Monday February 14th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 24 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 26 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 25 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

(1-10)

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

(51-60)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

Group 58

Group 59

Group 60

(61-70)

Group 61

Group 62

Group 63

Group 64

Group 65

Group 66

Group 67

Group 68

Group 69

Group 70

(71-80)

Group 71

Group 72

Group 73

Group 74

Group 75

Group 76

Group 77

Group 78

Group 79

Group 80

(81-90)

Group 81

Group 82

Group 83

Group 84

Group 85

Group 86

Group 87

Group 88

Group 89

Group 90

(91-98)

Group 91

Group 92

Group 93

Group 94

Group 95

Group 96

Group 97

Group 98

Again, voting for group 20 is open until Sunday February 6th at 10:00PM Pacific