Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 24

Group 22 Results

Spoiler

68.18% Undertale Last Goodbye
68.18% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U King Dedede’s Theme Ver.2
54.55% Sonic: After The Sequel Neon Paradise (ATS Version) – For Parhelion Peak Act 2
54.55% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Desert Awakening
54.55% Ginga Force Bust a Move!
50.00% The Legend of Dark Witch Freesia
50.00% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Battle! (Reshiram & Zekrom)
45.45% Gravity Ghost Salamander
40.91% Danganronpa: Ultra Despair Girls It’s a Monokuma World
40.91% Samorost 3 Volcanic Vent Planet Main Theme (Floex)
36.36% World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor Old Growth
36.36% ibb & obb Nord Marathon
36.36% Project DIVA X Cute Medley- Idol Sounds [Mitchie M]
31.82% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel The Mysterious Old Schoolhouse
31.82% Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker Main Theme
27.27% Hyper Light Drifter Stasis Awakening
27.27% Dark Souls III Firelink Shrine
22.73% Gravity Ghost Cloud Chamber
22.73% The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds Yuga Theme
18.18% ibb & obb Krabs Chased
13.64% Monopoly Plus Railroad Version 2 (Intense)
13.64% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Final Destination
13.64% Leaf Me Alone Mountain
13.64% Don’t Starve Creepy Forest

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

14.29% Apotheon King of the Gods
13.64% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Senkou no Yukue
13.64% Pokémon Sun and Moon Ultra Space
13.64% Proteus Summer Day
13.64% Saints Row IV Zinyak Reads Pride and Prejudice [J.B. Blanc]
13.64% Never Alone / Kisima Inŋitchuŋa Forest
13.64% Monopoly Plus Railroad Version 2 (Intense)
13.64% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Final Destination
13.64% Leaf Me Alone Mountain
13.64% Don’t Starve Creepy Forest
13.04% Hand of Fate Oscillation
13.04% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan Bebop
13.04% Shantae: Half-Genie Hero The Great Escape
12.50% Apotheon Street Musician: Dance of Dionysus
10.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Fragments of Forever
10.00% Bravely Second: End Layer Last Song [ryo + chelly]
9.52% Tales of Zestria Mountain Ruins Brimming with Ageless Charm [Motoi Sakuraba]
9.52% Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land Menu
9.52% Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Opening Credits
9.52% Project DIVA F 2nd [Live Studio] Tokyo Teddy Bear [Neru]
9.09% Contrast Carousel
9.09% Mighty Switch Force 2 Glow (All Aboard the Luminous Airship Mix)
8.70% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Quick as Silver, Hard as Stone

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 24 will be active until Sunday February 13th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 23 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 25 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 24 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 24 is open until Sunday February 13th at 10:00PM Pacific