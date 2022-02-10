Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 24

Group 22 Results

Spoiler 68.18% Undertale Last Goodbye 68.18% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U King Dedede’s Theme Ver.2 54.55% Sonic: After The Sequel Neon Paradise (ATS Version) – For Parhelion Peak Act 2 54.55% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Desert Awakening 54.55% Ginga Force Bust a Move! 50.00% The Legend of Dark Witch Freesia 50.00% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Battle! (Reshiram & Zekrom) 45.45% Gravity Ghost Salamander 40.91% Danganronpa: Ultra Despair Girls It’s a Monokuma World 40.91% Samorost 3 Volcanic Vent Planet Main Theme (Floex) 36.36% World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor Old Growth 36.36% ibb & obb Nord Marathon 36.36% Project DIVA X Cute Medley- Idol Sounds [Mitchie M] 31.82% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel The Mysterious Old Schoolhouse 31.82% Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker Main Theme 27.27% Hyper Light Drifter Stasis Awakening 27.27% Dark Souls III Firelink Shrine 22.73% Gravity Ghost Cloud Chamber 22.73% The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds Yuga Theme 18.18% ibb & obb Krabs Chased 13.64% Monopoly Plus Railroad Version 2 (Intense) 13.64% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Final Destination 13.64% Leaf Me Alone Mountain 13.64% Don’t Starve Creepy Forest [collapse]

Spoiler 14.29% Apotheon King of the Gods 13.64% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Senkou no Yukue 13.64% Pokémon Sun and Moon Ultra Space 13.64% Proteus Summer Day 13.64% Saints Row IV Zinyak Reads Pride and Prejudice [J.B. Blanc] 13.64% Never Alone / Kisima Inŋitchuŋa Forest 13.64% Monopoly Plus Railroad Version 2 (Intense) 13.64% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Final Destination 13.64% Leaf Me Alone Mountain 13.64% Don’t Starve Creepy Forest 13.04% Hand of Fate Oscillation 13.04% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan Bebop 13.04% Shantae: Half-Genie Hero The Great Escape 12.50% Apotheon Street Musician: Dance of Dionysus 10.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Fragments of Forever 10.00% Bravely Second: End Layer Last Song [ryo + chelly] 9.52% Tales of Zestria Mountain Ruins Brimming with Ageless Charm [Motoi Sakuraba] 9.52% Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land Menu 9.52% Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Opening Credits 9.52% Project DIVA F 2nd [Live Studio] Tokyo Teddy Bear [Neru] 9.09% Contrast Carousel 9.09% Mighty Switch Force 2 Glow (All Aboard the Luminous Airship Mix) 8.70% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Quick as Silver, Hard as Stone [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 24 will be active until Sunday February 13th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 23 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 25 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 24 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 24 is open until Sunday February 13th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...