Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 24

Group 22 Results
|68.18%
|Undertale
|Last Goodbye
|68.18%
|Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
|King Dedede’s Theme Ver.2
|54.55%
|Sonic: After The Sequel
|Neon Paradise (ATS Version) – For Parhelion Peak Act 2
|54.55%
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|Desert Awakening
|54.55%
|Ginga Force
|Bust a Move!
|50.00%
|The Legend of Dark Witch
|Freesia
|50.00%
|Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
|Battle! (Reshiram & Zekrom)
|45.45%
|Gravity Ghost
|Salamander
|40.91%
|Danganronpa: Ultra Despair Girls
|It’s a Monokuma World
|40.91%
|Samorost 3
|Volcanic Vent Planet Main Theme (Floex)
|36.36%
|World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor
|Old Growth
|36.36%
|ibb & obb
|Nord Marathon
|36.36%
|Project DIVA X
|Cute Medley- Idol Sounds [Mitchie M]
|31.82%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|The Mysterious Old Schoolhouse
|31.82%
|Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
|Main Theme
|27.27%
|Hyper Light Drifter
|Stasis Awakening
|27.27%
|Dark Souls III
|Firelink Shrine
|22.73%
|Gravity Ghost
|Cloud Chamber
|22.73%
|The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds
|Yuga Theme
|18.18%
|ibb & obb
|Krabs Chased
|13.64%
|Monopoly Plus
|Railroad Version 2 (Intense)
|13.64%
|Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
|Final Destination
|13.64%
|Leaf Me Alone
|Mountain
|13.64%
|Don’t Starve
|Creepy Forest
Newly Eliminated1
|14.29%
|Apotheon
|King of the Gods
|13.64%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
|Senkou no Yukue
|13.64%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Ultra Space
|13.64%
|Proteus
|Summer Day
|13.64%
|Saints Row IV
|Zinyak Reads Pride and Prejudice [J.B. Blanc]
|13.64%
|Never Alone / Kisima Inŋitchuŋa
|Forest
|13.64%
|13.04%
|Hand of Fate
|Oscillation
|13.04%
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan
|Bebop
|13.04%
|Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
|The Great Escape
|12.50%
|Apotheon
|Street Musician: Dance of Dionysus
|10.00%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|Fragments of Forever
|10.00%
|Bravely Second: End Layer
|Last Song [ryo + chelly]
|9.52%
|Tales of Zestria
|Mountain Ruins Brimming with Ageless Charm [Motoi Sakuraba]
|9.52%
|Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land
|Menu
|9.52%
|Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
|Opening Credits
|9.52%
|Project DIVA F 2nd [Live Studio]
|Tokyo Teddy Bear [Neru]
|9.09%
|Contrast
|Carousel
|9.09%
|Mighty Switch Force 2
|Glow (All Aboard the Luminous Airship Mix)
|8.70%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|Quick as Silver, Hard as Stone
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 24 will be active until Sunday February 13th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 23 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 25 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 24 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 24 is open until Sunday February 13th at 10:00PM Pacific