The Avocado Parenting Thread Talks Language

Hello fellow parents and caregivers of children!

There are a bunch of new parents here (raises hand) and there are plenty of veteran parents, as well as people who have experience caring or helping to care for children, like teachers, baby-sitters, aunts, and uncles. Coming together will help all of us, whether we need advice, commiseration, or just a space to let it out. Being a caregiver of small humans can be hard, but also rewarding and wonderful, so we can also share in the joys of watching little humans get to be big humans.

This week let’s talk about Language.

Inspired by a discussion with a new parents’ group I belong to – are your kids learning a second language? Do you speak a second language at home? Have you used any baby sign language? How is it going?

(The prompt is also just a suggestion: please feel free to vent or share about whatever you want related to parenting.)

