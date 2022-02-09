Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 23

Group 21 Results

Spoiler 68.18% Kirby and the Rainbow Curse Infiltrate the Junk Factory 68.18% Transistor The Spine 63.64% The Flame in The Flood Spanish Moss 59.09% Child of Light Leave Your Castle 59.09% Super Rad Raygun Gdansk Gdansk Revolution 45.45% King’s Quest Whisper Can Love [Richard White] 45.45% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Amiss Abyss 45.45% Yakuza 6: The Song Of Life Theory of Beauty 45.45% The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Ladies of the Woods [Marcin Przybyłowicz & Percival] 40.91% Grand Kingdom Endless Forest [Azusa Chiba] 36.36% Kirby and the Rainbow Curse The Factory 36.36% Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Prelude to a Bloody Battle 36.36% Ar Nosurge Class::CIEL_N_PROTECTA; 31.82% Persona 5 Sunset Bridge 31.82% Parascientific Escape: Cruise in the Distant Seas Track 05 31.82% Freedom Planet Aqua Tunnel 1 31.82% Bravely Second: End Layer I’ll Take This One Too 27.27% Destiny The Traveler 27.27% Gunman Clive 2 The Cowboy is Back in Town 27.27% Dreamfall Chapters Book One: Reborn Europolis 27.27% Abzu Chaos, the Mother 22.73% Dark Souls II King Vendrick 18.18% Heroine’s Quest Gandvik 13.64% Never Alone / Kisima Inŋitchuŋa Forest [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 23 will be active until Thursday February 10th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 22 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 24 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 23 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 23 is open until Thursday February 10th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...