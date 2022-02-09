Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 23

Group 21 Results
|68.18%
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
|Infiltrate the Junk Factory
|68.18%
|Transistor
|The Spine
|63.64%
|The Flame in The Flood
|Spanish Moss
|59.09%
|Child of Light
|Leave Your Castle
|59.09%
|Super Rad Raygun
|Gdansk Gdansk Revolution
|45.45%
|King’s Quest
|Whisper Can Love [Richard White]
|45.45%
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|Amiss Abyss
|45.45%
|Yakuza 6: The Song Of Life
|Theory of Beauty
|45.45%
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|Ladies of the Woods [Marcin Przybyłowicz & Percival]
|40.91%
|Grand Kingdom
|Endless Forest [Azusa Chiba]
|36.36%
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
|The Factory
|36.36%
|Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth
|Prelude to a Bloody Battle
|36.36%
|Ar Nosurge
|Class::CIEL_N_PROTECTA;
|31.82%
|Persona 5
|Sunset Bridge
|31.82%
|Parascientific Escape: Cruise in the Distant Seas
|Track 05
|31.82%
|Freedom Planet
|Aqua Tunnel 1
|31.82%
|Bravely Second: End Layer
|I’ll Take This One Too
|27.27%
|Destiny
|The Traveler
|27.27%
|Gunman Clive 2
|The Cowboy is Back in Town
|27.27%
|Dreamfall Chapters Book One: Reborn
|Europolis
|27.27%
|Abzu
|Chaos, the Mother
|22.73%
|Dark Souls II
|King Vendrick
|18.18%
|Heroine’s Quest
|Gandvik
|13.64%
|Never Alone / Kisima Inŋitchuŋa
|Forest
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
