Synopsis

Boba Fett and Fennec Shand attempt to make a name for themselves in the galaxy’s underworld by taking over the territory once controlled by Jabba the Hutt.

Temuera Morrison returns as Boba Fett.#TheBookOfBobaFett, an all-new Original series, is now streaming, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/AXOsdJc3gQ — Star Wars (@starwars) December 29, 2021

Post your thoughts on the finale below

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...