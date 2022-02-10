I was on social media over the weekend and I saw a post from J.M. DeMatteis touting the 35th anniversary of the Justice League International.

I remember one of the comic books I received for my birthday waaaaay back in 1987 was Issue 3.

I’m reading Suicide Squad Volume 2 and there is a neat crossover between the JLI and the Squad.

This era of the Justice League is an important one in comic book history, no matter if you love it or hate it.

Today we are going to discuss the JLI.

Which members are your favorite?

Do you have a favorite issue or moment during this run?

Was this series “lightning in a bottle” and do you think we will ever see another pairing like Giffen/DeMatteis/Maguire in our lifetime?

The Comic Book Chat is ready for this discussion so feel free to add a couple questions/topics in the comment section below.

