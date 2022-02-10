Weekly Games Thread #2 Solves a Puzzle

Happy Thursday, folks! What games are you playing and what do you think of them?
As a bonus prompt, tell us about a video game puzzle you were especially proud of having solved.
Here is some great video game content published at The Avocado this week:
- Game News Roundup: January 2022
- New Game Releases, 2/8/22 – 2/14/22
- One Giant Leap, 2000: Banjo Tooie
- Elite Evaluations, Part VIII – Frontier Brains (Hoenn)
I’ll also be publishing a new Franchise Festival article tomorrow on the history of Dragon Age. It’s a good one, so be sure to check back at The Avocado after 9:00 AM EST to join the conversation.