Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Feb. 10

Nick, a technical services engineer, was in the Notre Dame marching band;

Kelsey, a program manager, was “proposed to” by a K-pop band member; and

Lawrence, a nursing student and stay-at-home uncle, swam “in the Gulf Stream” of wine. Lawrence is a three-day champ with winnings of $74,792.

Jeopardy!

THEIR 2021 COLLEGE CONFERENCE // OTHER COUNTRIES SEPARATED BY A COMMON LANGUAGE // AMUSING CANADIANS // WAR // GO FISH // GIN/RUMMY

DD1 – $1,000 – WAR – In 1814 this man later to be president helped negotiate the Treaty of Ghent, ending the War of 1812 (Lawrence lost $1,800 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Lawrence $5,200, Kelsey $2,400, Nick $3,400.

Double Jeopardy!

THAT’S WHERE THAT IS // ADD A LETTER // FROM THE BRITISH ROYAL WEBSITE // RECENT BOOKS // SINGING ABOUT THE WEATHER // E.R.

DD2 – $800 – RECENT BOOKS – Published in 2020, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by this author is set in Panem (From a close third place, Lawrence lost $5,000 from his total of $9,200 vs. $10,200 for Nick.)

DD3 – $1,200 – FROM THE BRITISH ROYAL WEBSITE – On October 21, 1950 she was baptized in the music room of Buckingham Palace (With three other clues remaining, Nick won $2,000 from his score of $11,000 vs. $10,800 for Kelsey.)

Scores going into FJ: Lawrence $8,600, Kelsey $12,800, Nick $13,000.

Final Jeopardy!

20th CENTURY PEOPLE – In 1946 she was aboard a train to Darjeeling when she heard what she later described as “the call within a call”

Everyone was correct on FJ. Nick added $12,900 to win with $25,900.

Odds and Ends

Clue selection strategy: With DD2 gone and one untouched category remaining, both Kelsey and Lawrence had control and chose top-row clues. If either had tried to shop for DD3 and found it, it’s likely that player would have won the game.

Triple Stumper of the day: In E.R., no one knew the legendary World War I fighter ace Eddie Rickenbacker.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was John Quincy Adams? DD2 – Who is Suzanne Collins? DD3 – Who is Princess Anne? FJ – Who was Mother Teresa?

