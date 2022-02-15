Weekly LGBT Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The person of the day is Vita Ayala (they/them), a writer

In the news,

The Anti-LGBTQ+ Bills of 2022, Explained

She Says Her School Kicked Her Out for Being Trans. She Wants the Rules to Change.

Queer Book Bans Aren’t About Books At All

The project of the day is The Deep by Rivers Solomon

