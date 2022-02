wooooohooooohooooh

AEW

-Cody and Brani Rhodes leave AEW, rumor mill is running mostly about Cody going to WWE

WWE

-WWE shutting down 205 live new nxt show debuting soon

-Steve Austing in ring return coming maybe?

-After 29 years of being the Spanish Commentator for WWE, Carlos Cabrera has been fired from the Company

REST

-Samoa Joe inducted into ROH Hall of Fame first class. Joins the Briscoes and Bryan Danielson

-Su Yung and Rich Swann welcome first child

-Matt Cardona new NWA heavyweight champion

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...