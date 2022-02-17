Comic Book Chat – JLA/Avengers

Yesterday it was announced that the Hero Initiative would be publishing a reprint of JLA/Avengers to help support George Perez.

Will you be picking up a copy? Do you already own a copy of the trade paperback or did you pick up the single issues when it was originally released?

In the spirit of some fun, pick between 5 and 8 DC Characters and Marvel Characters to form your own Justice League and Avengers to face off against each other. Tell us which team would win the battle.

Lastly, do you think this is the start of DC and Marvel mending fences and do you see them working together once more after a long hiatus?

