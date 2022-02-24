50th Anniversary of Ghost Rider

Ghost Rider, the Spirit of Vengeance, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Issue One of his latest series was released yesterday. I pre-ordered the Skottie Young variant.

Carter Slade, Johnny Blaze, Danny Ketch, Robbie Reyes, Alejandra Jones, Kushala, and Frank Castle have been Ghost Riders throughout the past 50 years. Who is your favorite?

Which Ghost Rider volume or series have you read that you can recommend for us to read? I’m sure we might have a blind spot or two with the character. I know I do. My friend Oscar was reading Ghost Rider Marvel Masterworks Volume 2 over the holidays and sent me a few panels of the comics. Did you know Ghost Rider fought the Hulk way back when? Also, Johnny Blaze was with Karen Page at one point! I didn’t know either of these things happened!

Are you a fan of the Nicholas Cage movies or do you prefer the Ghost Rider from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D? Do you think Norman Reedus will do a good job in the role? Are you disappointed Keanu Reeves didn’t get the nod?

Its time to celebrate Ghost Rider here at the Comic Book Chat. Feel free to drop a few discussion topics in the comment section.

