Weekly LBGT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The person of the day is Jackie Shane (she/her), a singer

In the news

The Largest Children’s Hospital in the U.S. Has Paused Trans Care for Youth

Idaho Seeks Life in Prison for Providing Gender-Affirming Health Care

Disney Will Not Stop Funding ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Sponsors After Backlash

The project of the day is the TTRPGs for Trans Rights in Texas! itch.io bundle

