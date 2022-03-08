Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Mar. 8

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Gundeep, an analyst, “ruins” everyone’s favorite movie by making his own;

Miranda, an occupational therapist, works out to inner tube water polo; and

Maureen, an executive assistant, provided a world capital as a concierge. Maureen is a one-day champ with winnings of $2,200.

Jeopardy!

ANTHROPOLOGIST’S DICTIONARY // THE AT LEAST 5 LABORS OF HERCULES // REALITY SHOW SPIN-OFFS // MORE THAN ONE MEANING // OCEANS // 11

DD1 – $800 – OCEANS – These islands off Florida have ocean cliffs a mile deep–don’t know about that theory that the name is from Spanish for “shallow sea” (Gundeep lost $600 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Maureen $4,200, Miranda $3,800, Gundeep $2,600.

Double Jeopardy!

ANCIENT WARFARE // POETRY FILL IN THE BLANK // 14-LETTER WORDS // FIRST & LAST ALPHABETICALLY // PEOPLE IN SCIENCE // THE OSCA”R”s

DD2 – $1,200 – FIRST & LAST ALPHABETICALLY – Argon, xenon (Gundeep lost $2,000 from his total of $6,200 vs. $8,200 for Maureen.)

DD3 – $2,000 – POETRY FILL IN THE BLANK – Kipling: “Yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it, and — which is more — you’ll be a , _!” (Miranda, from a close third place with $6,600, lost $2,400.)

Scores going into FJ: Maureen $9,400, Gundeep $8,600, Miranda $6,200.

Final Jeopardy!

BROADWAY MUSICALS – Characters Mark, Roger & Maureen in this musical were inspired by Marcello, Rodolfo & Musetta in another work

Maureen and Miranda were correct on FJ. Maureen doubled to win with $18,800 for a two-day total of $21,000.

Odds and ends

Reality bites: No one knew TV reality show “Vanderpump Rules” is a spinoff of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”, or that MTV’s “The Hills” was spun off from “Laguna Beach”.

Ken’s Korner: He revived the phrase “no harm no foul” for a clue about the Arctic Ocean’s bearded seal on which everyone took an incorrect guess (otter, walrus, polar bear).

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are the Bahamas? DD2 – What are noble gasses? DD3 – What is “man, my son”? FJ – What is “Rent”?

