RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World: Finale Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to the grand finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World!

This season, nine queens from Drag Race franchises across the globe competed in the true Olympics of Drag.

This week, it’s the grand finale, and one of four queens will be crowned the true global superstar after a lipsync smackdown for the crown. Will it be Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea, Jujubee, or Mo Heart? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards. Not everyone will likely be watching this episode at the same time, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags.

PLEASE PLACE DETAILS ABOUT THE WINNER, LIPSYNCS, AND RESULTS IN SPOILER TAGS. Spoiler Tags are the eye symbol when posting, or <spoiler> text </spoiler>.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy this week’s episode!

Again, PLEASE PLACE DETAILS ABOUT THE WINNER, LIPSYNCS, AND RESULTS IN SPOILER TAGS.

