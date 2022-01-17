RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World: Cast Reveal Thread

Hey, kitty girls! After much anticipation and speculation, the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World was revealed earlier this morning!

This season, nine queens from Drag Race franchises across the globe will compete in the true Olympics of Drag. The roster includes queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Drag Race Holland, Canada’s Drag Race, Drag Race Thailand, and the original United States iteration. Who will take home the crown?

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World premieres February 1st on WOW Presents Plus (4/3c) and BBC Three.

See the cast’s promo photos and Meet the Queens videos below. All photos are from WOW Presents Plus. Videos are from the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Instagram page.

Baga Chipz (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S1)

Blu Hydrangea (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S1)

Cheryl Hole ( RuP aul’s Drag Race UK S1)

Janey Jacké (Drag Race Holland S1)

Jimbo (Canada’s Drag Race S1)

Jujubee (RuPaul’s Drag Race S2, All Stars 1, All Stars 5)

Lemon (Canada’s Drag Race S1)

Mo Heart (RuPaul’s Drag Race S10, All Stars 4)

Pangina Heals (Drag Race Thailand Host)

And there’s our cast! Is there anyone you’re excited or intrigued to see? Anyone you’re rooting for? Sound off in the comments below!

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World premieres February 1st on WOW Presents Plus (4/3c) and BBC Three.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...