Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 6

Group 4 & 5 Results

59.09% Paper Mario: Color Splash Port Prisma 54.55% Monument Valley Sounds from Shattered Seashells [Obfusc] 54.55% Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Wandering in a Mayohiga 54.55% Stellaris Creation and Beyond 54.55% Kirby and the Rainbow Curse Great Cave Escape 50.00% Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Acid Spit 50.00% Super Mario 3D World Champion Road 50.00% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Spiral 50.00% Shovel Knight Watch Me Dance! 45.45% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Idyllshire 45.45% Nights of Azure Goliath Z [Blueblood Dragon] 45.45% World of Final Fantasy World of Sunshine [Masashi Hamauzu] 40.91% Moon Hunters Summit – Guilty Moon 40.91% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Midnight Eternal 36.36% Undertale Waterfall 36.36% Yakuza 0 Archnemesis [Hidenori Shoji] 36.36% The Wolf Among Us Bigby's Place 31.82% Yoshi's Woolly World Wonderful World 7 31.82% Fire Emblem Fates Desire Below 31.82% Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft Main Theme 27.27% Hylics Piano 22.73% Star Wars: The Old Republic – Rise of the Hutt Cartel Makeb, the Impending Calamity 18.18% The Bridge Water Prelude 18.18% The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds Stealth Maze 9.09% Contrast Carousel Group 4 62.50% Shovel Knight The Fateful Return (Tower Approach) 58.33% Oxenfree Epiphany Fields 54.17% Shovel Knight In the Halls of the Usurper 50.00% Pony Island Enter Pony 50.00% RimWorld Ceta 50.00% Tekken 7 Mishima Dojo – Round 1 (Dojo 1st) 45.83% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Skies of a Strange Land 41.67% Persona 5 Break It Down 41.67% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Investigation 41.67% Mario Kart 8 Bone-Dry Dunes 37.50% Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land Area 4 Top Down 33.33% Element4l Mother Nature 33.33% Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hope Ster 29.17% Super Mario 3D World World 3 29.17% BattleBlock Theater Laidback Thrills 29.17% Flowers: Le Volume sur Automne Sanctuaire 29.17% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Trophy Shop 29.17% Yoshi's Woolly World Amiibo Hut 29.17% Read Only Memories Distant Scenery 29.17% The Last Guardian Dreams of Trico 25.00% Sunless Sea Hull is Other People 20.83% Year Walk Änglamakerskan 20.83% Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded Devout Faith 16.67% Tales of Xillia Interstitial World 12.50% Apotheon Street Musician: Dance of Dionysus Group 5

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 6 will be active until Tuesday January 18th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 7 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 6 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 6 is open until Tuesday January 18th at 10:00PM Pacific

