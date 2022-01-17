Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 6

Group 4 & 5 Results
|59.09%
|Paper Mario: Color Splash
|Port Prisma
|54.55%
|Monument Valley
|Sounds from Shattered Seashells [Obfusc]
|54.55%
|Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth
|Wandering in a Mayohiga
|54.55%
|Stellaris
|Creation and Beyond
|54.55%
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
|Great Cave Escape
|50.00%
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|Acid Spit
|50.00%
|Super Mario 3D World
|Champion Road
|50.00%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|Spiral
|50.00%
|Shovel Knight
|Watch Me Dance!
|45.45%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|Idyllshire
|45.45%
|Nights of Azure
|Goliath Z [Blueblood Dragon]
|45.45%
|World of Final Fantasy
|World of Sunshine [Masashi Hamauzu]
|40.91%
|Moon Hunters
|Summit – Guilty Moon
|40.91%
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|Midnight Eternal
|36.36%
|Undertale
|Waterfall
|36.36%
|Yakuza 0
|Archnemesis [Hidenori Shoji]
|36.36%
|The Wolf Among Us
|Bigby’s Place
|31.82%
|Yoshi’s Woolly World
|Wonderful World 7
|31.82%
|Fire Emblem Fates
|Desire Below
|31.82%
|Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft
|Main Theme
|27.27%
|Hylics
|Piano
|22.73%
|Star Wars: The Old Republic – Rise of the Hutt Cartel
|Makeb, the Impending Calamity
|18.18%
|The Bridge
|Water Prelude
|18.18%
|The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds
|Stealth Maze
|9.09%
|Contrast
|Carousel
|62.50%
|Shovel Knight
|The Fateful Return (Tower Approach)
|58.33%
|Oxenfree
|Epiphany Fields
|54.17%
|Shovel Knight
|In the Halls of the Usurper
|50.00%
|Pony Island
|Enter Pony
|50.00%
|RimWorld
|Ceta
|50.00%
|Tekken 7
|Mishima Dojo – Round 1 (Dojo 1st)
|45.83%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Skies of a Strange Land
|41.67%
|Persona 5
|Break It Down
|41.67%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Investigation
|41.67%
|Mario Kart 8
|Bone-Dry Dunes
|37.50%
|Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land
|Area 4 Top Down
|33.33%
|Element4l
|Mother Nature
|33.33%
|Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth
|Hope Ster
|29.17%
|Super Mario 3D World
|World 3
|29.17%
|BattleBlock Theater
|Laidback Thrills
|29.17%
|Flowers: Le Volume sur Automne
|Sanctuaire
|29.17%
|Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
|Trophy Shop
|29.17%
|Yoshi’s Woolly World
|Amiibo Hut
|29.17%
|Read Only Memories
|Distant Scenery
|29.17%
|The Last Guardian
|Dreams of Trico
|25.00%
|Sunless Sea
|Hull is Other People
|20.83%
|Year Walk
|Änglamakerskan
|20.83%
|Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
|Devout Faith
|16.67%
|Tales of Xillia
|Interstitial World
|12.50%
|Apotheon
|Street Musician: Dance of Dionysus
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 6 will be active until Tuesday January 18th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 7 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 6 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Group 81
Group 82
Group 83
Group 84
Group 85
Group 86
Group 87
Group 88
Group 89
Group 90
Group 91
Group 92
Group 93
Group 94
Group 95
Group 96
Group 97
Group 98
Again, voting for group 6 is open until Tuesday January 18th at 10:00PM Pacific