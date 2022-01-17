Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 6

Group 4 & 5 Results

59.09% Paper Mario: Color Splash Port Prisma
54.55% Monument Valley Sounds from Shattered Seashells [Obfusc]
54.55% Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Wandering in a Mayohiga
54.55% Stellaris Creation and Beyond
54.55% Kirby and the Rainbow Curse Great Cave Escape
50.00% Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Acid Spit
50.00% Super Mario 3D World Champion Road
50.00% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Spiral
50.00% Shovel Knight Watch Me Dance!
45.45% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Idyllshire
45.45% Nights of Azure Goliath Z [Blueblood Dragon]
45.45% World of Final Fantasy World of Sunshine [Masashi Hamauzu]
40.91% Moon Hunters Summit – Guilty Moon
40.91% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Midnight Eternal
36.36% Undertale Waterfall
36.36% Yakuza 0 Archnemesis [Hidenori Shoji]
36.36% The Wolf Among Us Bigby’s Place
31.82% Yoshi’s Woolly World Wonderful World 7
31.82% Fire Emblem Fates Desire Below
31.82% Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft Main Theme
27.27% Hylics Piano
22.73% Star Wars: The Old Republic – Rise of the Hutt Cartel Makeb, the Impending Calamity
18.18% The Bridge Water Prelude
18.18% The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds Stealth Maze
9.09% Contrast Carousel
Group 4
62.50% Shovel Knight The Fateful Return (Tower Approach)
58.33% Oxenfree Epiphany Fields
54.17% Shovel Knight In the Halls of the Usurper
50.00% Pony Island Enter Pony
50.00% RimWorld Ceta
50.00% Tekken 7 Mishima Dojo – Round 1 (Dojo 1st)
45.83% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Skies of a Strange Land
41.67% Persona 5 Break It Down
41.67% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Investigation
41.67% Mario Kart 8 Bone-Dry Dunes
37.50% Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land Area 4 Top Down
33.33% Element4l Mother Nature
33.33% Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hope Ster
29.17% Super Mario 3D World World 3
29.17% BattleBlock Theater Laidback Thrills
29.17% Flowers: Le Volume sur Automne Sanctuaire
29.17% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Trophy Shop
29.17% Yoshi’s Woolly World Amiibo Hut
29.17% Read Only Memories Distant Scenery
29.17% The Last Guardian Dreams of Trico
25.00% Sunless Sea Hull is Other People
20.83% Year Walk Änglamakerskan
20.83% Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded Devout Faith
16.67% Tales of Xillia Interstitial World
12.50% Apotheon Street Musician: Dance of Dionysus
Group 5

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 6 will be active until Tuesday January 18th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 7 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 6 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 6 is open until Tuesday January 18th at 10:00PM Pacific