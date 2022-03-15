Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!
Rules for this discussion:
- All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.
- Please put anything graphic behind a tag.
- As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.
The person of the day is Chelsea Manning (she/her), an activist
In the news,
Poll: Over 60 Percent of Americans Oppose ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bills
Idaho Bill Would Jail Librarians, Teachers for LGBTQ+ Books
Florida City Elects High School Teacher as Its First Out Mayor
The project of the day is the Bundle for Ukraine