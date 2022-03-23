AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: Yig Snake Granddaddy, Part 24

Spiders, Snakes, and Honeypots

Excerpts from the notes of Bastian Updelver…

We left our friend Sasshiss in his new home feeling pretty good about ourselves. That good feeling didn’t last very long, though. Ku was able to contact Cathbad, and we found out that Enni had been killed and her death had taken a toll on Gunner. The other group had decided to head back to Ventissa, and Cathbad also mentioned something about “The Spider” (I could hear the capital letters in his voice when Ku repeated the message to us) that we’d have to deal with if we stayed. When Ku mentioned The Spider, I saw the color drain from Hazel’s face as she put down the manuscript she’d been helping Anton go over. We’ve been out in the wilds for weeks now, and I never realized she had such a fear of arachnids.

Anyway, we all decided together that, having come as far as we did, we should try to see this mission through. So, nothing for it but to push on. We headed south toward a large rocky outcropping where we should find the last two red snake totems. Along the way we were nearly trampled by a pack of those big horned lizard beasts, but Ku let out a roar just like a Tyrannosaurus that scattered the herd. It’s amazing such a sound could come from such a small creature. Well, I suppose I should help decipher these manuscripts as well…

I never realized what fascinating creatures snakes are! There are so many varieties, of all colors and sizes. Some are nocturnal, some diurnal, and some are even crepuscular. And of course, the venom of certain snakes is quite deadly. Between that and their potential for near-silent approach, they’re nearly perfect killing machines. I can see why some people would start to worship them as gods. Oh, we destroyed another totem, and Hazel talked to a skeleton again but didn’t learn much. There was a magic helmet, I think Ku took it. I captured a snake while I was taking my watch! She’s about 5-feet long, and I don’t think she’s dangerous. Her scales are a beautiful shade of green–I’ll call her Emerald. I’ve tucked her in my bag for safekeeping–I’ll have to start trying to catch field mice for her to eat. She should be good for a while though, some snakes can go for months without food…

Well, this is embarrassing, but I suppose I should be honest for posterity. We did manage to destroy the last totem, but most of us, myself included, fell into a honeypot trap along the way. The last totem was hidden in a cave near the top of this mountain, but as we entered the cave, we were seized by sudden compulsion that pulled us right past the totem and into a hole filled with bones and other detritus. Must have been there for decades, pulling in random travelers. Thankfully Ku and Leah weren’t effected, and they were able to destroy the totem while the rest of us floundered in the honeypot. They also managed to smack some sense into us, one at a time, and pull us out of the hole. On the plus side, while we were in there, we found a few treasures. Bits of armor and weapons from long-dead adventures, a scroll of Web, a Bag of Holding, a pretty decent amount of electrum coins, a magic Ring of Evasion. Even a weird little brass bust that seems to be able to store some magic inside of it. All’s well that ends well, I suppose…

