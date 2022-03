I was working at home one day when this Comic Book Chat topic idea sprang to mind. I quickly wrote it down so I wouldn’t forget about it.

The topic is simple enough – tell us which hero or villain has the lamest or worst superpowers.

Tell us the superpower you wouldn’t want to have if you were given the choice to be a mighty or malevolent individual.

Feel free to share a few pictures of these characters in action in the comments section.

