Comic Book Chat – M is For Moon Knight and Morbius

Welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s chat is a deadly and diabolical double shot.

We will be discussing Moon Knight and Morbius The Living Vampire.

Yesterday, Moon Knight debuted on Disney Plus and tomorrow, the long delayed movie Morbius starring Jared Leto finally hits the big screen ( NO FOOLIN’). Both characters stalk the night for very different reasons. One is a vigilante that fights criminals as the Fist of Khonshu, the other must satiate his thirst for blood, no matter if its from friend or foe.

What is your favorite comic runs featuring these characters?

What are your favorite battles and comic moments starring Marc and Michael?

If these two crossed paths, who would stand triumphant?

Are you going to see Morbius this weekend or are you waiting to see it for free or will you skip it altogether?

