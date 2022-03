Hello y’all! What games are you playing and what do you think of them?

As a bonus prompt, let’s discuss the humble Metroidvania. Do you like this genre? Do you avoid it? What are your favorite or least favorite examples? How about the coolest abilities?

Speaking of, Franchise Festival #120: Metroid is out tomorrow morning at 9:00 AM!

