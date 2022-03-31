Newswire Roundup, March 31

Feel free to expand on these topics in the comments, or add your own.
General news:
- Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey defends season two’s lack of sex scenes
- Ella Purnell of Yellowjackets to star in Fallout TV show
- A Hawaiian couple files a temporary restraining order against Ezra Miller for events relating to his arrest for disorderly conduct
- Taylor Hawkins to receive posthumous tribute at forthcoming Grammy awards; receives written tribute from Paul McCartney
- Obi-Wan series to premiere May 27th instead of May 25th as previously announced
- Robert Rodriguez to create Spy Kids franchise for Netflix
- Search Party costars Kate Berlant and John Early to get comedy special
- Bruce Willis diagnosed with aphasia, to step away from acting
- Daniel Kaluuya co-writing a dystopian survival movie for Netflix
- House of the Dragon to premiere on HBO in August
Oscar fallout:
- Daniel Radcliffe “dramatically bored” hearing about The Slap
- Chris Rock “still kind of processing what happened”
- Smith was asked to leave the Oscars by organizers, but refused; the Academy is still debating further discipline
- Rock apologizes to Wanda Sykes for distracting from her and her hosting work
- Ticket prices for upcoming Chris Rock shows skyrocketing on secondary market
- Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes separately referred to The Slap as “sickening”