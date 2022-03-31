News

Newswire Roundup, March 31

General news:

  • Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey defends season two’s lack of sex scenes
  • Ella Purnell of Yellowjackets to star in Fallout TV show
  • A Hawaiian couple files a temporary restraining order against Ezra Miller for events relating to his arrest for disorderly conduct
  • Taylor Hawkins to receive posthumous tribute at forthcoming Grammy awards; receives written tribute from Paul McCartney
  • Obi-Wan series to premiere May 27th instead of May 25th as previously announced
  • Robert Rodriguez to create Spy Kids franchise for Netflix
  • Search Party costars Kate Berlant and John Early to get comedy special
  • Bruce Willis diagnosed with aphasia, to step away from acting
  • Daniel Kaluuya co-writing a dystopian survival movie for Netflix
  • House of the Dragon to premiere on HBO in August

Oscar fallout:

  • Daniel Radcliffe “dramatically bored” hearing about The Slap
  • Chris Rock “still kind of processing what happened”
  • Smith was asked to leave the Oscars by organizers, but refused; the Academy is still debating further discipline
  • Rock apologizes to Wanda Sykes for distracting from her and her hosting work
  • Ticket prices for upcoming Chris Rock shows skyrocketing on secondary market
  • Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes separately referred to The Slap as “sickening”