Job Rants Thread – 4/1/2022 – 90 Days And Counting

Sooooooo….I found out on Tuesday that our contract didn’t get renewed and, as of June, I’ll be unemployed for the first time in a decade. I had mentioned it in the Seriousness Thread earlier but, barring a truly earth-shattering pitch from whoever picks up the new contract, I’m probably going to take the layoff.

Now, as a man pushing 40, I’ll be the first to admit that it’s not a great look to willingly be let go from what’s likely going to be a sure hire; but on the other hand, I honestly don’t think I can handle it, anymore. I’ve been through too many reorganizations of my position in the past decade, and, as one of the last of the original hires, I still have a lot of bad memories of what it took to get things up and running at the start. So, yes, I think that I’ll be moving on; maybe even take a little gap in-between positions. Again, I know that this seems like something a much younger man would do but, I’ve got a cushion; and this seems like a good point to reorganize my life. I can admit to myself now that I’ve really just been going through the notions for awhile, these past few years, especially; and I really don’t like the person I’ve turned into because of it. Hopefully, I’ll be able to clear my head and figure out the kind of life I want to lead from here on out, or, at the very least, focus more on my physical and mental health. When they first told us, I was honestly surprised that wasn’t more happy: My co-workers and I have been making the same jokes for years that we all wouldn’t mind everything shutting down tomorrow; but now? I think a co-worker put it best yesterday when he said that it felt like everything wa just a long, slow march to the noose. I’m honestly not sure what I’m feeling, right now. While I’m thankful the higher ups told us about the termination this early so as to better make plans, I do kind of wish they’d told us later in the week; my productivity in the past few days has been shot to hell.

Well, that’s it for me, today. Thanks for the ear, and I apologize in advance; because you’re probably going to be hearing a lot more about this in the coming weeks.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: I’m not only the Job Rants Thread creator, I’m also a user.

