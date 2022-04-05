2021 Avocado’s Snubby Awards: The Nominations

Hello everyone, Lamb here volunteering to resurrect a classic site feature, the Snubby Awards. We had a little bit talk yesterday in the OT about doing this again, and I was told by a Mod it was alright if I picked this up. Of course, much respect to the originator of this feature, Mike “Cookie Monster” Vago – who I hope would not mind our community continuing this.

Of course, with Oscar season officially over, it’s a bit late to be doing this – but hopefully that just gave people some more time to watch movies from last year.

To recap the point of the Snubbies, it’s an award show for the best films and performance ignored at this year’s Oscars. The rules are simple: I will post every Oscar category, including three categories celebrating aspects of the craft that the Academy also overlooks: Best Stuntwork, Best Voicework, and Best Casting. Anyone can suggest a film or performance by responding to that category (please list the individual and the movie for acting categories, but you can list only the movie for team efforts like visual effects or if you don’t know who the sound editor was but were impressed with their work.)

Vote for each suggestion (including your own!) with upvotes. The top five upvote-getters will be our nominees. If there are ties for 5th place, we may end up with 6 nominees. If 5 films don’t reach a threshhold of 5 upvotes, we may have fewer than 5 nominees.

Next week, we’ll return to announce the nominees and then vote on them. The winners in each category will be our Snubby winners and will receive a gold statue of Spike Lee.

If there’s any confusion about which films are eligible to be summited or which category a performance should be included in, I’ll make the deciding call, generally looking to do what the majority of the community seems to want.

