Crisis Management – Looking Back at DC Comics Crises – Crisis on Infinite Earths (1985)

This Summer, DC Comics will experience a Dark Crisis.

The Comic Book Chat will be looking back at other Crisis events throughout history.

First up – Crisis on Infinite Earths (1985)

The fate of the DC Comics’ multiverse was at stake during this mega-event.

Worlds Lived. Worlds Died. Nothing was ever the same again.

Written by Marv Wolfman with art by the legend George Perez, this 12 issue series ran from April 1985 until March 1986, and featured the heroes and villains of multiple Earths fighting the Anti-Monitor, who wanted to wipe out all of existence with anti-matter and his horde of Shadow Demons. The Monitor and Harbinger worked to stop this from happening. This crossover was meant to celebrate the 50th anniversary of DC Comics and established a new status quo for heroes like Superman and Wonder Woman, to name a few.

If you love comics, this is a must read. My friend Cole and I read this one summer and discussed it together after every issue. It was a re-read, but it was much needed as I had a better understanding of the events and the high stakes for everyone involved.

Sadly, most of the earth-shattering changes that took place during COIE have been undone in recent years.

What are your thoughts on Crisis on Event Earths?

Does it still deserved to be loved and praised 37 years later?

Is there anything that should have been done differently when it was released and should the life-altering changes should have remain intact?

