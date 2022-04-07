The Snubbies 2021 – The Nominations (Part 2)

Hello everyone, and welcome back to the Snubbies award, our attempt to reward films that did not receive their deserved attention at the Oscars. I still plan to have our voting for the winners up next week, but I thought it would help if a made new post to break ties and finalize our list of nominees.

I went through categories and counted up how many votes each film received besides from their initial nominator. For categories in which the votes did not provide a clear Top 5 due to ties, I will be posting the tied films below and giving you a chance to decide who should make the final nominees. I will also have a re-vote to complete the nominees for the all important Best Picture category, listing every film that receive 1-2 votes besides the original nominator. Please don’t be shy about voting to support your preferred films!

QUALIFICATION DECISIONS: There were two submitted films I considered too dubious in their eligibility – Zach Snyder’s Justice League and Bo Burnham’s Inside. The former due to not being a fully new film; the latter because it was submitted by Netflix to the Emmys, where it received several honors. These rulings don’t really have a signigant effect on what the nominations look like, but I did want to be transparent, and once again give people a chance to tell me I’m wrong and bad.

